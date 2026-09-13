Inter Miami’s Matias Galarza reveals Lionel Messi’s cousin ‘was a key step’ in his signing

Matias Galarza made his Inter Miami debut over the weekend, logging his first minutes for the club during Saturday’s matchup against Nashville SC. Following the fixture, the Paraguayan international revealed that Lionel Messi‘s cousin played a pivotal role behind the scenes and “was a key step” in facilitating his move to the Herons.

On Saturday, September 12, Inter Miami hosted Nashville in a critical clash for the 2026 Supporters’ Shield race. Neither side was able to claim full control in a 2-2 draw, as Sam Surridge recorded a brace for the visitors while a Reed Baker-Whiting own goal and a strike from Lionel Messi provided the scoring for the host side.

The match also served as Galarza’s first inclusion in Inter Miami’s matchday roster, with the midfielder coming off the bench in the 66th minute for Telasco Segovia while recording 12 touches and two recoveries. After finding first-team minutes hard to come by with Argentine side River Plate following the 2026 World Cup, an established connection helped pave his return to the pitch.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Galarza was asked about the role Maximiliano Biancucchi played in securing his transfer to South Florida: “I’ve known Maxi since he was playing for Olimpia; I’ve known him since I was a kid. Obviously, he acted as the intermediary; he was part of all this because he’s Messi’s cousin.“

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Born in Rosario, Santa Fe, like Messi, Biancucchi spent much of his professional playing career in Paraguay, featuring for Olimpia during stints in 2011-12 and 2016 while a young Galarza was rising through the club’s youth academy. Now working as a media analyst in Paraguay, Biancucchi utilized his network to help Galarza secure a new club destination.

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Galarza concluded by detailing how the connection accelerated contract negotiations down the stretch. “The opportunity came up where Inter was interested, and I didn’t hesitate. They are top figures, and you just try to play and keep growing. Maxi was a key step for this to happen because having a direct line to his cousin meant everything was done very quickly at the end of the transfer window,” he added.

Joining Miami, ‘the best decision’ for Galarza

Following a short loan spell with Atlanta United earlier in the year and an impressive 2026 World Cup campaign with Paraguay, Galarza drew transfer interest from European clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, Bologna, and Inter Milan. While European offers failed to materialize, Inter Miami launched a decisive push prior to the secondary transfer deadline.

In the mixed zone, Galarza spoke candidly about joining his new teammates in South Florida: “It’s a wonderful locker room alongside star players; I feel privileged, and I believe God put me in a beautiful place. I made the best decision coming to Inter Miami alongside stars. I try to learn from each and every one of them.“

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Galarza is currently on a one-year loan deal running through June 2027, featuring a purchase clause that becomes active if he plays in 66 percent of Inter Miami’s official matches. Triggering the option requires the MLS side to pay a $3 million USD fee to acquire 50 percent of the midfielder’s contract rights, with River Plate retaining the remaining share.