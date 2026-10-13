Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United meet in the 2026-27 Champions League with both clubs looking to steady their European campaigns.

Atletico Madrid come into this one off a 1-2 loss to Liverpool on September 9, a result that leaves Diego Simeone searching for a response at home.

Manchester United , by contrast, arrive in form after a 4-0 win over Sabah FK on September 10, giving Michael Carrick’s side some momentum heading into Spain.

Atletico Madrid confirmed lineup

Simeone sets up in his familiar 4-4-2, with Hancko, Romero, Pubill and Grimaldo forming the back line in front of Oblak. Cardoso and Llorente anchor the midfield alongside Baena and Giuliano Simeone, giving the side defensive cover and width on both flanks. Julian Alvarez partners Lee Kang-in up top, a pairing built to combine quick combinations with direct running in behind. There are no absences listed for Atletico Madrid, so Simeone can pick from a full squad for this one.

Atletico Madrid confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, David Hancko, Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alex Grimaldo, Alex Baena, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone, Johnny Cardoso, Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Manchester United confirmed lineup

Carrick lines Manchester United up in a 4-2-3-1, with Martinez, Yoro, Dalot and Maguire protecting Lammens in goal. Tielemans and Andrey Santos sit as the double pivot, tasked with shielding the back four and feeding the attacking trio of Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo and Rashford. Cunha leads the line as the central striker, with the front four expected to rotate positions to create overloads. No absences are listed for Manchester United, meaning Carrick has his first-choice group available for the trip to Madrid.

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Manchester United confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, Carlos Baleba. Coach: Michael Carrick.