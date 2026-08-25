Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Matchday 3 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr visit Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, August 25, for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season at EGO Stadium in Dammam. Seeking to maintain their position atop the table, questions have arisen over whether superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start the game against Al Ettifaq. Already back with the team following his extended vacation, the Portuguese star completed Monday’s full team training session after arriving in Dammam, clearing the way for him to feature heavily against the hosts.

The legendary forward attended the Esports World Cup event in Paris, France, where he serves as a Global Ambassador, causing him to miss Sunday’s training session. However, by flying his private jet directly to Dammam rather than returning to Riyadh, he linked up with the team on schedule.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

After sitting out the league opener and the King’s Cup round of 32, Ronaldo made his 2026-27 season debut against Al Riyadh last Friday. Entering as a 62nd-minute substitute, the Portuguese star capped off a 4-0 victory, scoring in his 15th consecutive professional season.

Tweet placeholder

Only one key absence for Al Nassr

Al Nassr have displayed formidable form early on, recording a 3-0 victory over Al Fateh, a 4-1 win over Al Diriyah, and Friday’s 4-0 statement win to reaffirm their status as defending Saudi Pro League champions. For Tuesday’s clash with Al Ettifaq, Ronaldo’s side will contend with just one major absence.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

French defender Mohamed Simakan will miss the match as he continues his recovery from an injury that also ruled him out against Al Riyadh. He joins Mohamed Maran, Saad Al-Nasser, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the sidelines, with the group remaining in Riyadh on specialized rehabilitation programs.

Confirmed lineups for Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr

Al Ettifaq’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Al-Jawsh; Al Otaibi, Hendry, Khateeb, Al-Olayan; Tanfouri, Duda, Medran, Al-Ghannam; Dembele, Shammari.
Head coach: Arthur Papas.

Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Bento; Alnajdi, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Al-Khaibari, Angelo; Mane, Felix, Coman, Ronaldo.
Head coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo sends three-word message to teammates after being subbed off in Al Nassr SPL comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo sends three-word message to teammates after being subbed off in Al Nassr SPL comeback

After being subbed off in Al Nassr's epic SPL comeback, Cristiano Ronaldo issued a three-word message to his teammates.

How far is Cristiano Ronaldo from reaching 1,000 goals?

How far is Cristiano Ronaldo from reaching 1,000 goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains steady in his pursuit of becoming the first player to reach 1,000 career goals.

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off vs Al Ettifaq

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off vs Al Ettifaq

At halftime during Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq, Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted by manager Ange Postecoglou, and the coach has since explained the tactical reasoning behind the unexpected move.

How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 3

How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 3

Al Nassr aim to maintain their winning momentum as they face Al Ettifaq in Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo