Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq in Matchday 3 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Al Nassr visit Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, August 25, for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season at EGO Stadium in Dammam. Seeking to maintain their position atop the table, questions have arisen over whether superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start the game against Al Ettifaq. Already back with the team following his extended vacation, the Portuguese star completed Monday’s full team training session after arriving in Dammam, clearing the way for him to feature heavily against the hosts.

The legendary forward attended the Esports World Cup event in Paris, France, where he serves as a Global Ambassador, causing him to miss Sunday’s training session. However, by flying his private jet directly to Dammam rather than returning to Riyadh, he linked up with the team on schedule.

After sitting out the league opener and the King’s Cup round of 32, Ronaldo made his 2026-27 season debut against Al Riyadh last Friday. Entering as a 62nd-minute substitute, the Portuguese star capped off a 4-0 victory, scoring in his 15th consecutive professional season.

Tweet placeholder

Only one key absence for Al Nassr

Al Nassr have displayed formidable form early on, recording a 3-0 victory over Al Fateh, a 4-1 win over Al Diriyah, and Friday’s 4-0 statement win to reaffirm their status as defending Saudi Pro League champions. For Tuesday’s clash with Al Ettifaq, Ronaldo’s side will contend with just one major absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo matches Premier League goal tally in Saudi Pro League in less than half the games at Al Nassr

French defender Mohamed Simakan will miss the match as he continues his recovery from an injury that also ruled him out against Al Riyadh. He joins Mohamed Maran, Saad Al-Nasser, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the sidelines, with the group remaining in Riyadh on specialized rehabilitation programs.

Confirmed lineups for Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr

Al Ettifaq’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Al-Jawsh; Al Otaibi, Hendry, Khateeb, Al-Olayan; Tanfouri, Duda, Medran, Al-Ghannam; Dembele, Shammari.

Head coach: Arthur Papas.

Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Bento; Alnajdi, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Al-Khaibari, Angelo; Mane, Felix, Coman, Ronaldo.

Head coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement