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Karim Benzema’s future at Al Hilal in limbo as he reportedly refuses joining AFC Champions League Elite-only squad

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.
© Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Karim Benzema‘s future at Al Hilal remains unresolved, despite the forward shutting down rumors about a Saudi Pro League departure. Now, it seems the situation has taken a turn, with the Frenchman reportedly refusing to be registered solely in the club’s AFC Champions League Elite squad, a move that would keep him out of the league picture entirely.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Al Hilal had floated the idea of registering Benzema only for the club’s Asian commitments, a designation that would allow him to play in the AFC Champions League Elite, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup, but not in the Saudi Pro League itself. Benzema has reportedly rejected that arrangement, unwilling to be sidelined from domestic competition.

The report adds that negotiations over his long-term future at the club remain ongoing, with Al Hilal not seeking to terminate his contract unilaterally. Any potential departure would need to be reached by mutual agreement, leaving Benzema with a narrow set of options: stay at Al Hilal under the Asian-only role, negotiate an exit to another Saudi club, or leave the kingdom altogether.

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That last option, however, comes with a steep financial cost, which helps explain Benzema’s resistance to simply walking away. A separate promotional contract tied to his role in promoting Saudi soccer, unrelated to his Al Hilal deal, would be cancelled immediately if he left the country to play elsewhere, a factor reportedly weighing heavily on his decision-making.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

The financial breakdown behind Benzema’s Al Hilal contract situation

Per the report, the figures circulating on social media about a potential Benzema exit package are completely inaccurate. His direct contract with Al Hilal is worth $25 million annually and runs through June 30, 2027, with roughly $20.8 million remaining from September onward.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL rival Al Hilal reportedly preparing moves for Watkins and Martinelli amid Benzema’s uncertain future

Separately, Al Hilal would not be responsible for a second contract Benzema holds, one connected to the Saudi soccer recruitment programme rather than the club itself, worth $23 million per year through 2030.

Its remaining value from September is estimated at $88.2 million, and it reportedly includes a clause voiding the deal entirely if Benzema plays for a club outside Saudi Arabia while it remains active.

With those numbers in play, Benzema’s decision looks less like a straightforward soccer call and more like a financial balancing act, one that could ultimately determine whether he stays in Middle East, moves across the Saudi Pro League, or walks away from a fortune to leave the kingdom entirely.

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