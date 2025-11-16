Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Lineups for Portugal vs. Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers

Following their surprising defeat to Ireland, Portugal enter their UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against Armenia needing a win to secure their place in the tournament. Despite their recent stumble, Roberto Martinez’s squad has shown the resilience and depth to push through tough moments. With that in mind, many fans now turn their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo’s status for the match, as the team’s current top scorer remains a key figure in their attack.

Even if Cristiano Ronaldo has avoided injuries and is in plein form to play for Portugal, he will be absent for today’s game. After their latest red card against Ireland, the veteran star is set to miss at least two games, putting at risk his debut in the 2026 World Cup in case his national team gets a victory today. For that reason, coach Roberto Martinez might lineup Goncalo Ramos as the striker to face Armenia.

With Cristiano’s confirmed absence, Portugal head into the match without one of their biggest stars. The situation gives Roberto Martinez a chance to test the squad’s depth and lean on alternative options in the attack to maintain the scoring rhythm without the veteran. In that context, Joao Felix could take on a more leading role up front, leading the offense much like he has done recently with Al Nassr.

Armenia arrive in today’s game without any chance to clinch a spot in the 2026 World Cup, as they remain with just three points in the qualifiers. Nonetheless, they will be looking for their first victory against Portugal, as they have faced each other three times without any success. With a full roster available, Eghishe Melikyan’s team might be chasing a historic victory for the national team, complicating Cristiano Ronaldo’s team’s path.

Players of Portugal thank supporters at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Armenia

Portugal arrive to their latest UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers game with important absentees in their roster. Not only will Cristiano Ronaldo be absent, but also Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto due to their injuries. For that reason, coach Roberto Martinez may opt for Diogo Dalot as the left back. Also, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix might be the starters on the wings. Considering that their main top scorer will be absent, Goncalo Ramos may have an opportunity to start.

With this in mind, Portugal could lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Dalot; Ruben Neves, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix.

Armenia predicted lineup vs Portugal

Unlike Portugal, Armenia arrive in today’s game without absentees in their roster. For that reason, they might trust Grant Ramos, their current top goal scorer, to make the difference in the offense. Moreover, coach Eghishe Melikyan might use Cristiano Ronaldo’s team’s urge to win as an advantage to press the game and get a historic victory for the national team.

Considering this, Armenia could play as follows: Arsen Avagyan; Styopa Piloyan, Hrachya Muradyan, Varazdat Mkrtchyan, Nair Tiknizyan; Edgar Hovhannisyan, Karen Muradyan, Eduard Spertsyan, Lucas Sevikyan; Grant Ramos, Zhirayr Shagoyan.

