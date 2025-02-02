Inter Miami CF will continue its 2025 preseason tour with a match against Sporting San Miguelito in Panama on Sunday, February 2nd. Following a goalless draw against Universitario de Deportes, manager Javier Mascherano is focused on improving the team’s attacking prowess.

Inter Miami has drawn its first two preseason matches, against Club América and Universitario de Deportes. Mascherano seems set on a 4-4-2 formation, with the star duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez leading the attack. While pleased with the clean sheet against Universitario, he’ll be eager to see more goals in Panama.

The previous match was a goalless draw that ended in a penalty shootout, indicating that the manager is prioritizing other aspects of the game such as team defense, while still focusing on developing an offensive strategy.

Predicted lineup against Sporting San Miguelito

Based on previous lineups, here’s a potential starting XI for Inter Miami against Sporting San Miguelito:

Goalkeeper: Rocco Ríos Novo (loanee from Lanús)

Rocco Ríos Novo (loanee from Lanús) Defense: Marcelo Weigandt (RB), Tomás Avilés (CB), Gonzalo Luján (CB), Jordi Alba (LB)

Marcelo Weigandt (RB), Tomás Avilés (CB), Gonzalo Luján (CB), Jordi Alba (LB) Midfield: Sergio Busquets (CM), Federico Redondo (CM), Robert Taylor (RM), Fafa Picault (LM)

Sergio Busquets (CM), Federico Redondo (CM), Robert Taylor (RM), Fafa Picault (LM) Forwards: Lionel Messi (ST), Luis Suárez (ST)

This lineup shows a focus on experience and a balance between established stars and promising players. The inclusion of Gonzalo Luján suggests a planned opportunity to introduce new talent into the team.

Universitario match

The 0-0 draw against Universitario de Deportes, while ending in a penalty shootout win for Inter Miami, highlighted both the team’s defensive solidity and its offensive shortcomings. Mascherano employed a similar starting lineup to the Club América match, except for Oscar Ustari and Tadeo Allende. The lack of clear-cut chances created will be a concern for Mascherano.

Mascherano’s challenges and preseason goals

Mascherano faces the considerable challenge of replicating the success achieved by his predecessor, Tata Martino. While a clean sheet against Universitario is a positive, the lack of goals is a cause for concern.

The manager will be looking to improve the team’s attack during the remaining three preseason matches. The focus in Panama will be on achieving a win and building on the positive aspects of the previous match while focusing on improving offensive capabilities.

Following the Panama match, Inter Miami will face Sporting San Miguelito and Club Deportivo Olimpia before returning to the United States for a final preseason game against Orlando City.