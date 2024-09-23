As is standard across Major League Soccer, fans often receive gifts from their respective clubs to thank them for being season ticket holders. These are not lavish items that fully offset the cost of the tickets. But, they can be nice trinkets that fans can use or wear to show their support of the club. That’s not always the case, however. For example, many Inter Miami season ticket holders are dissatisfied with the gifts they receive from MLS’ most popular team.

Speaking on Futbol Miami TV, host Pieter Brown and co-host Ed Serrano harangued the club for the gifts offered to them. Both have been season ticket holders since the team launched in 2020. However, Brown is irate at the club’s message to its most loyal fans.

“If you want to be a big team in this league and if you want to show your season ticket holders that they matter, give them a nice gift,” explained Brown. “Other teams in this league give much better gifts.”

So, what Miami season ticket gifts were offered?

For 2024, the season ticket holders in Brown and Serrano’s section 115 are allowed to pick one of four different items. Those are (pictured below) an Inter Miami tumbler cup, a flag, or one of two hats with the Inter Miami logo on it. In truth, the gifts, at least from the pictures Futbol Miami TV displayed on their live stream, look cheap. Serrano even compared them to things any fan or person can purchase at the Dollar Store.

“The things that they’re giving us, those things are stuff you can probably get at the Dollar Store,” Serrano said.

“[Inter Miami co-owners] Jorge Mas and David Beckham don’t care about the season ticket holders,” Futbol Miami TV host Brown continued. “If [Inter Miami] is supposed to be trying to be the cream of the crop and we’re making more money than other clubs, then the club should show that to the fans and that they care.”

Brown and Serrano are not in the VIP section of Chase Stadium, the home of Inter Miami’s games. However, their season tickets were 171% more expensive in 2024 than in 2023.

Therefore, the gift of thanks Inter Miami offered to season ticket holders does seem quite cheap. Judging by the quality of the items, each probably costs no more than $10 for Inter Miami to create.

Other Inter Miami fans took to social media to share their disappointment:

“Man, it is so sad. Imagine paying thousands for [the] entire season and [the] best they can do is hat, cup, or flag”

“Typical rushed delivery from the club. Hard to imagine fumbling a hat/flag/cup giveaway but they did it”

“Not even sure what to pick. All underwhelming in my opinion”

Inter Miami rakes in money, but season ticket holders brushed off

It is not for a lack of finances on the part of Inter Miami, either. Despite paying massive salaries to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami has recouped that in jersey sales. Inter Miami is the top seller for kits in Major League Soccer. Moreover, it ranks top-five in terms of global clubs based on jersey sales.

Other clubs in Major League Soccer have gifts for their season ticket holders. Not only are those better individually, but each fan gets multiple items. For instance, Seattle Sounders season ticket holders get a bag, hat, sticker, and a pin. FC Cincinnati fans receive a beanie, scarf, and a cup that is nicer than the one Inter Miami has on offer. Inter Miami has skipped out on its supporters in comparison, and that comes back to Jorge Mas.

“He doesn’t care,” Brown said. ” He’s a businessman, and he’s more focused on building Miami Freedom Park so he can make more money. He doesn’t care about us.”

It is not as if Inter Miami does not know what it can give. More expensive season ticket holders in the VIP section have more options (pictured above). A fancier cup that is in line with what FC Cincinnati supporters get in their package. A cooler for drinks, a towel, or a backpack. Those are the four options Premium holders get.

Again, they only get just one of these. Brown thinks these options should be available for every season ticket holder, or at least give premium fans all four of the gifts.

“I pay the money to go see the games and have a good time. But when you see other clubs doing better than you, and you want to be the class of the league, you sell more jerseys than anyone else in the world, you’re getting sponsorships like crazy, we should be getting [better],” Brown said.

Previous gifts for select Inter Miami season ticket holders

Here’s a rundown of the thank-you gifts that Inter Miami season ticket holders Brown and Serrano received in previous seasons:

2020: No gift given due to COVID

2021: Scarf, ticket, and a pin

2022: Scarf and a patch

2023: A membership card on a lanyard

PHOTOS: IMAGO / Futbol Miami TV