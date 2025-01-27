In the first preseason match against Club America during the “Americas Preseason Tour,” Lionel Messi once again stirred controversy in Mexico following a bold celebration aimed at the fans. Ahead of the next friendly game, a Inter Miami key player weighed in on the incident, referencing what he described as Mexico’s “rancor” toward the Argentine icon.

Messi was at the center of attention from Club America supporters in his first match of the year. After scoring the equalizer in the 1-1 draw, Messi celebrated by first pointing to the back of his jersey, showcasing his name and iconic No. 10. However, the celebration escalated when he raised three fingers, symbolizing Argentina’s three World Cup titles, and followed it with a pinched-fingers gesture, seemingly taunting the fans with, “What have you won?“

During Monday’s training session, ahead of their trip to Peru, Federico Redondo addressed the reaction to Messi’s celebration, offering a candid take on the situation. “In all of Latin America, perhaps out of rancor or something else, the only country that doesn’t enjoy watching Leo is Mexico,” the midfielder told reporters.

Redondo then shifted focus to the upcoming match, drawing a contrast between Mexican fans and others in the region. “I believe Peru will enjoy the celebration and the beauty of seeing the best in the world,” he concluded.

Inter Miami will travel to face Peruvian champions Club Universitario de Deportes on Wednesday, January 29, at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. The fixture marks the second game in Inter Miami‘s preseason, as they gear up for a demanding 2025 MLS season.

Federico Redondo reflects on his challenging first year at Inter Miami

Federico Redondo joined Inter Miami in early 2024 from Argentinos Juniors for a reported $8 million fee. Seen as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets due to his similar playing style, the 22-year-old faced significant hurdles in his debut season.

After making his debut on March 7 against Nashville, Redondo played three more matches before suffering a left lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury that sidelined him for eight weeks. Although he recovered by May, regaining his pre-injury form proved difficult. Reflecting on his first season, Redondo provided a candid self-assessment:

“What a question. I don’t think it was my best year. I think I arrived in very good shape in the first four games, where I felt very confident. Then, I had the misfortune of a traumatic injury, and afterward, with the season already underway, I didn’t feel like I was back at my full potential until the last three games with Atlanta United,” Redondo stated.

Despite completing a full 90 minutes in only nine matches since his knee injury, Redondo remains an integral part of coach Javier Mascherano’s plans, as he was under Gerardo “Tata” Martino. With the MLS season approaching, the preseason fixtures will serve as a crucial opportunity for Redondo to reestablish himself as a key player in Inter Miami’s lineup.