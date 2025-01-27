Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent weeks. With Marcus Rashford out of the squad and Garnacho’s potential departure on the horizon, Ruben Amorim‘s side is reportedly preparing to enter the race for Borussia Dortmund‘s rising star.

Amorim’s challenges at Manchester United extend beyond poor results and performances, as the club’s financial resources for signings remain limited. Currently sitting in 12th place in the Premier League and far from the top spots, United is already planning reinforcements for the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United is looking to outpace its Premier League rivals in securing the signature of Dortmund’s 20-year-old winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Liverpool. The English prospect is seen as a perfect fit for Amorim’s system.

In an effort to gain an advantage, United have already approached their representatives to Dortmund and the player. While the German side is unwilling to let Bynoe-Gittens leave mid-season, they are reportedly open to offers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

With 11 goals and 5 assists across 26 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances this season, Bynoe-Gittens has emerged as Dortmund’s standout player, even as the team struggles to meet expectations.

Dortmund sets a high price for Gittens

Currently sitting 11th in the Bundesliga with 26 points, Borussia Dortmund is enduring a difficult season. Sitting six points outside the Champions League qualification spots, failing to secure a place in Europe’s top competition would have significant financial implications for the club.

To mitigate potential losses, Dortmund have reportedly set a €100M price tag for Bynoe-Gittens, a fee they see as a financial cushion. With heavy interest from Bayern, Liverpool, Chelsea, and now Manchester United, the competition for the young star is expected to intensify.

Bynoe-Gittens is reportedly eager to return to England and play in the Premier League, which could make him a key target for multiple clubs. If Manchester United sells Garnacho to Chelsea, the resulting financial boost could give them the leverage needed to compete for one of Europe’s brightest young talents.