Hansi Flick may have problems as a crucial Barcelona defensive target in the Bundesliga is open to renewal

Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, Barcelona have struggled to regain their defensive stability, continuing to experience serious problems that have prevented them from shining. Even if coach Hansi Flick has Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, and Eric Garcia at his disposal, these players have not provided the team with sufficient security. In light of this, the Blaugranas are targeting a Bundesliga star, but he is reportedly open to renewing his contract.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Nico Schlotterbeck has been rumored to be one of FC Barcelona’s targets, as his contract expires in 2027 and he was expected to leave the team, chasing a more ambitious project. Nonetheless, his stance has reportedly changed, as the German defender is open to renewing his contract with Borussia Dortmund as the team is willing to include a termination clause of around €60 million in his new contract, reports BILD.

Although Schlotterbeck is no longer ruling out staying at Borussia Dortmund, he has repeatedly stated that he is not entirely happy with the team’s lack of ambition, as it should aim to win everything season after season. For this reason, the German star could be tempted to sign with Barcelona, as Hansi Flick reportedly considers him a priority. Furthermore, the renewal would not prevent his arrival, as his release clause is not unaffordable for the Spanish team.

In the case that the Blaugranas wish to finalize the arrival of the German defender ahead the 2026-27 season, they would need to speed up negotiations. Not only he could not only renew his contract but could even leave towards another club. According to Diario Sport, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool are also monitoring his situation, meaning Hansi Flick could be left without his defensive target.

Barcelona may sell a key player before moving for Schlotterbeck

Before deciding to make a move for Nico Schlotterbeck, Barcelona may need to sell one of their star players, paving the way for the possible arrival of the German defender. Hansi Flick currently has five defenders at his disposal: Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Ronald Araújo, and Gerard Martín. However, the coach truly counts on only three of them, with one set to renew his contract and another seemingly without a place in the sporting project.

Cubarsí, Eric, and Gerard Martín are all an essential part of the team’s project, enjoying significant prominence under Flick. Nevertheless, neither Christensen nor Araújo appear to be fully in the club’s plans, although the Dane is expected to renew in order to have the chance to regain his level after a serious injury. Given this situation, the Uruguayan could be the most suitable player to leave the team, as his limited adaptation to a high press leave him exposed.

To push forward with Schlotterbeck’s signing, the Blaugrana side may need to sell Araújo, as keeping him in the squad without a clear role under Flick would only devalue his market value. In case that they cannot secure the Uruguayan’s departure, the Dane could be the one to leave as a free agent, since the German defender would need space in the squad to become an undisputed starter, bringing balance to the back line alongside Pau Cubarsi or Eric Garcia.