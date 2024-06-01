Barcelona face a pivotal summer of significant player sales to accommodate new head coach Hansi Flick’s vision and player acquisitions, and one such move could be involving Ilkay Gundogan and Galatasaray.

Speculation surrounds the futures of key players like Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha. Nevertheless, it seems that another shocking report about Gundogan has just gained traction.

Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer. He has quickly proven his worth despite a challenging season for the club. His individual performances have been stellar, making him a future valuable asset for Flick. The latter previously coached Gundogan during his tenure as Germany’s manager.

The German international’s contribution has not gone unnoticed, especially by Galatasaray‘s president, Dursun Ozbek. Ozbek openly expressed his desire to sign Gundogan. “We need to sign about three players to compete in the Champions League. Maybe it’s time to try to complete the signing of my dreams: Ilkay Gundogan”, he said.

Galatasaray arrange meeting with player

Sport even add that Galatasaray are actively pursuing Gundogan, with President Ozbek planning to meet Gundogan’s brother and agent to discuss a potential transfer. Despite this, Mundo Deportivo has reported that the player has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He is under contract until 2025 and is desperate to remain at the club, largely due to his strong relationship with Flick.

The midfielder’s performances in his debut season at the Monjuic have been impressive, with five goals and 14 assists. His influence on the pitch is critical for Barcelona, especially as they aim to improve under Flick’s leadership.

Because of his habit of openly criticizing the squad after bad performances, the German has lately been a major subject in Barcelona. When Barcelona lost to Real Madrid at the start of the year, he came under scrutiny for his harsh criticism of the team’s play and attitude.



The Barca locker room allegedly misunderstood his remarks and they even asked him to explain himself. But then, following the loss against PSG, Gundogan continued to criticize the team’s play. For instance, he highlights Ronald Araujo’s dismissal due to a defensive blunder.

Not long after the veteran made his remarks, Jules Kounde responded to the German in a subtle way. As a result, rumors began circulating that Gundogan and his colleagues were unhappy in the Barcelona locker room.

Do Barcelona need to sell Gundogan?

The Blaugrana’s need for transfer funds is pressing, but the 33-year-old’s sale would likely not be part of this strategy. His presence on the field is deemed more valuable than any potential transfer fee, especially as the team rebuilds and strives for success in the upcoming season.

Gundogan’s experience and leadership are crucial, especially considering Barcelona’s need to overcome last season’s difficulties and contend for titles.

The veteran midfielder’s dedication to staying at Barcelona shows a loyalty to Flick, who made him the captain of the German national team.

While Gundogan is firmly focused on Barcelona for the immediate future, there remains a possibility of a move to Turkey later in his career.

For now, however, he wants to contribute to Barcelona’s success and work under Flick’s guidance once again.

