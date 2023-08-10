In preparation for the next LaLiga season, Barcelona has gotten a much-needed cash injection via an investment.

LaLiga‘s new season kicks off this weekend, yet the Blaugrana are still having trouble getting their players registered. Barcelona is offloading the likes of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele. Still, the Spanish side requires a larger safety net to sign up a large portion of its roster.

Among the 20 teams in LaLiga, Barcelona has the second-fewest players registered (at 13). Meanwhile, rumors circulated about Ilkay Gundogan and his potential departure on Sunday. The German only joined the squad on a free transfer this summer.

There is a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free if Barcelona does not finish the necessary paperwork. Thus, president Joan Laporta decided to take dramatic action to finalize the squad. In doing so, the players should be ready once the season starts.

Mexican company provides new financial investment for Barcelona

According to reports, Barcelona pulled a financial trigger that will net them $197 million. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that the Catalans settled on a price with the Mexican private equity company Mountain Nazca for the sale of 49 percent of Barca Studios.

Approximately $33 million arrives this summer from the sale. The Mexican investment firm is paying Barcelona in installments. According to reports, LaLiga has given the green light to the team’s newest economic tool.

Will it help register new signings?

As part of their ‘economic levers’ strategy, the LaLiga giants sold two 24.5 percent stakes in its media company to Socios and Orpheus Media for $110 million last summer. Each company paid $11 million.

However, they both failed to pay their remaining $33 million by the June 2023 deadline and filed for an extension. It was a devastating blow to Barca, who needed to balance their finances urgently to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Now, both the club and its supporters will breathe a sigh of relief with the news. The reigning Spanish champions will be able to sign players like Ilkay Gundogan and remain competitive in the transfer market as a result.

