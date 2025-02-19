From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis—so much so that he’s been nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month award. In a twist few could have predicted, the 24-year-old’s resurgence in Spain has put him in direct competition with soccer superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for the prestigious accolade. But how did Antony go from an underwhelming stint in England to becoming one of Spain’s standout players in just a few weeks?

The Brazilian’s journey to La Liga began with a loan move from Manchester United to Real Betis in January. After falling out of favor under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, he was eager to reignite his career. With no buy-clause included in the loan agreement, Betis agreed to cover 84% of Antony’s $132,000-per-week salary, saving United approximately $1.9 million for the remainder of the season.

Since arriving in Seville, Antony has wasted no time proving his worth. In his debut match against Athletic Club on February 2, he played 72 minutes and, despite not scoring or assisting, impressed enough to be named Man of the Match.

From there, the winger only got better. He scored his first goal in La Liga with a stunning strike against Real Sociedad, later assisting Marc Roca for the team’s third goal in a commanding 3-0 victory. His impact continued with two more goals in his next two league matches, bringing his tally to three goals and one assist in just four games—a remarkable turnaround from his struggles in England.

“Antony has found a new lease of life since joining Los Verdiblancos,” noted Spanish media, highlighting his resurgence as one of La Liga’s most exciting mid-season transfers.

Competing with the best: Mbappe, Pedri, and more

Antony’s red-hot form has now earned him a nomination for La Liga’s Player of the Month award for February. The competition is fierce, with fellow nominees including Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona’s Pedri, Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet, and Osasuna’s Ante Budimir.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from PSG last summer, has been in stellar form himself. In February, he scored two goals in three matches, including a crucial equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the derby.

Meanwhile, Pedri has played a key role in Barcelona’s resurgence, providing an assist and helping the team reclaim the top spot in La Liga’s standings. Despite the star-studded lineup, Antony’s rapid revival has made him a genuine contender for the award.