AC Milan is reportedly eyeing a decorated former Barcelona star to become the next head coach at San Siro. This candidate, a multiple Champions League winner and Lionel Messi‘s ex-teammate has a distinguished legacy and could soon take the reins of a struggling Rossoneri side. The timing of this potential appointment is particularly intriguing as current manager Paulo Fonseca’s future hangs in the balance. Should talks succeed, this move would see Christian Pulisic playing under one of soccer’s modern icons.

Paulo Fonseca’s tenure at San Siro has been fraught with challenges. With the Rossoneri currently sitting eighth in Serie A, their lackluster domestic form has cast serious doubts over Fonseca’s ability to lead the team forward. The side has managed just one win in its last five league matches, leaving them outside the European qualification spots—a glaring underachievement for a club of Milan’s stature.

Although their Champions League campaign has shown promise, with four wins from six matches, the inconsistency on the domestic front has created tension within the squad and among fans. If results do not improve, beginning with the critical fixture against Verona, the Portuguese’s time in Italy may be nearing its end.

Proven winner in running

Enter Xavi, the former Barcelona legend and La Liga-winning coach, who is reportedly in advanced talks with AC Milan to replace Fonseca. According to El Nacional, the 44-year-old is close to returning to management after his departure from Barcelona at the end of last season.

“Xavi Hernandez appears to be in advanced negotiations with Milan,” stated El Nacional. The Spaniard, who managed Barcelona to domestic glory and previously coached Qatar’s Al-Sadd, is widely regarded for his innovative, possession-based soccer.

During his managerial stint at Catalonia, the former midfielder led the team to a La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup showcasing his tactical prowess and ability to navigate the pressures of a high-profile role. While his tenure wasn’t without challenges, his commitment to an attacking, dynamic playing style aligns closely with Milan’s ethos.

Xavi’s profile: Perfect fit for Milan?

Xavi’s resume extends beyond his managerial achievements. As a player, he was a cornerstone of Barcelona’s golden era, winning four Champions League titles and partnering with Messi to dominate European soccer. His understanding of the game and leadership qualities have made him a sought-after figure in management circles.

If appointed, Xavi would inherit a squad brimming with potential, including Christian Pulisic, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao as well, a player he admired during his Barcelona days. His ability to manage star-studded dressing rooms and implement a structured, possession-heavy approach is seen as a perfect fit for Milan’s ambitions.

“The Rossoneri are searching for a coach capable of returning the team to the European elite, and Xavi’s dynamic playing style aligns with the club’s soccering traditions,” noted Fichajes.