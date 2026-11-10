Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
portugal
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of extending incredible Portugal goalscoring record despite international retirement

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has brought an extraordinary chapter of his career to a close, but his influence on Portuguese soccer could continue to grow even after his departure from the national team. At 41, the Al-Nassr forward remains a prolific goalscorer, and his remarkable consistency has left him on the verge of extending a long-standing national record.

His international career ended on November 5, 2026, when he announced his decision to step away from Portugal after 23 years. Although his final appearance for the national team came in September, Ronaldo could still finish the calendar year with another individual milestone that underlines his remarkable longevity.

The veteran’s importance to the Selecao stretches far beyond his individual scoring records. He helped the national team secure its first major international trophy at Euro 2016 and established standards that influenced generations of players, including Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

His departure also marks a significant change in leadership, with Bernardo Silva reportedly taking over the captaincy. While Ronaldo’s final international chapter ended amid reported tensions involving head coach Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation, his achievements remain central to the country’s soccer history.

ronaldo bernardo silva

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with Bernardo Silva #10

Ronaldo’s dominance among Portuguese goalscorers

A breakdown of Portugal’s leading goalscorers in each calendar year since 2010 highlights just how consistently Ronaldo has outperformed his compatriots. According to Transfermarkt figures, Ronaldo has finished as the leading Portuguese goalscorer in 15 of the 16 calendar years between 2010 and 2025. His totals were particularly impressive during his peak years, reaching 69 goals in 2013, 63 in 2012 and 61 in 2014.

Advertisement

He also scored 57 in 2015, 55 in 2016 and 53 in 2017, maintaining an extraordinary level of production across different stages of his career. The only interruption came in 2022, when Goncalo Ramos finished ahead of him with 30 goals. Ronaldo recorded 16 that year, having endured a difficult period at Manchester United and seen his playing time become increasingly limited.

YearPlayerGoals
2025Cristiano Ronaldo41
2024Cristiano Ronaldo43
2023Cristiano Ronaldo54
2022Goncalo Ramos30
2021Cristiano Ronaldo47
2020Cristiano Ronaldo44
2019Cristiano Ronaldo39
2018Cristiano Ronaldo49
2017Cristiano Ronaldo53
2016Cristiano Ronaldo55
2015Cristiano Ronaldo57
2014Cristiano Ronaldo61
2013Cristiano Ronaldo69
2012Cristiano Ronaldo63
2011Cristiano Ronaldo60
2010Cristiano Ronaldo48

Ramos’ impressive year included his performances for Benfica and Portugal, with his hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup providing one of the highlights. Ronaldo, meanwhile, struggled to secure a regular starting place at Manchester United before leaving the club by mutual agreement in November.

Advertisement

His retirement from international soccer in November 2026 has now closed the door on adding to his Portugal tally. He finished with 146 goals in 234 appearances, remaining the leading scorer in men’s international soccer, while also captaining his country to Euro 2016 and Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo is favorite to extend his record in 2026

Despite ending his international career, Ronaldo remains in contention to finish another calendar year as Portugal’s leading goalscorer. The 2026 figures credit him with 28 goals across club and international soccer, including 25 for Al-Nassr and three for Portugal at the World Cup.

That would put him in a strong position to claim the distinction again, although the precise ranking depends on consistently counting official goals across all competitions. His closest Portuguese challengers include Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Bruno Fernandes, but none has yet matched his combined tally.

Advertisement
Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s remaining opportunities will come exclusively with Al-Nassr, where he continues to pursue further milestones. Even without another appearance for Portugal, he could therefore extend his extraordinary run and finish as his country’s leading scorer for the 16th time since 2010.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison in focus as Steven Gerrard names one challenge that could stop Lamine Yamal from reaching their level

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison in focus as Steven Gerrard names one challenge that could stop Lamine Yamal from reaching their level

The Englishman has suggested that he could eventually reach the heights of soccer's two modern icons, although one important factor could determine whether he fulfils that potential.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used as examples as Atletico Madrid teammate reveals when fans should really start worrying about Julian Alvarez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi used as examples as Atletico Madrid teammate reveals when fans should really start worrying about Julian Alvarez

Teammate Alex Baena has stepped forward to defend the Argentine, using Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as examples while explaining why the current criticism should not be a reason for panic.

Cristiano Ronaldo could pay the price as Al-Nassr faces more fixtures, but the rest-day difference raises bigger questions

Cristiano Ronaldo could pay the price as Al-Nassr faces more fixtures, but the rest-day difference raises bigger questions

Recent changes to the Saudi Pro League calendar have increased the pressure on the Riyadh club, while also raising questions about how fairly the workload is being distributed among its biggest rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo affected by Portugal’s schedule despite international retirement as Al-Nassr faces major Joao Felix concern ahead of Al-Ahli clash

Cristiano Ronaldo affected by Portugal’s schedule despite international retirement as Al-Nassr faces major Joao Felix concern ahead of Al-Ahli clash

While Ronaldo is now free from international commitments, his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix remains involved with the Selecao, leaving the club facing a potentially difficult situation ahead of the derby.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo