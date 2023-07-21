This Villarreal TV schedule has the details on where to find El Submarino Amarillo on your screen in the USA.

Though historically a lower division team, the century-old Villarreal has emerged as a La Liga staple in the 21st century.

Villarreal TV Schedule

Villarreal on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, July 22 09:00 AM ET Hannover 96 vs. Villarreal ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 13 01:30 PM ET Villarreal vs. Real Betis ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1923

Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica

Manager: Quique Setién

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0 (1987, 2020)

European titles: Europa League (2021), Intertoto Cup (2003, 2004)

Where Can I Watch the Villarreal Match?

La Liga and Copa del Rey games can be found on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the United States.

Most La Liga games each week are simulcast on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. ESPN Deportes is available on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Villarreal on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

The 21st century has brought Villarreal their first taste of European football. UEFA competitions are available on Paramount+ in English. Certain late-round games from these competitions, specifically Champions League, may be shown on the main CBS network.

UEFA club competition coverage in Spanish can be found on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN, with non-TV games streaming on ViX.

Villarreal History

Originally known as CD Villarreal, the club was founded in March 1923. The club first wore a white kit, but eventually moved to their now famous all canary yellow strip. This is how they gained the nickname “The Yellow Submarine”.

The club was dissolved at the end of the Spanish Civil War in the early 1940s. A club with the curious moniker of CA Foghetecaz, an acronym of the club’s six founders, restarted the legacy. This team was renamed CAF Villarreal in 1950, and adopted the present name of Villarreal CF in 1954.

The team would be mired in the lower divisions of Spanish football for their entire history, until finally breaking into La Liga in 1998. Since then, they’ve only been relegated twice (1999 and 2013). The majority of their stay in the top flight have brought top-half finishes in the league. In fact, rather than fighting to avoid a drop, Villarreal have finished in seventh place or better seventeen times since 2000-01.

This success in the league has brought European football on a semi-regular basis to one of the smaller cities and stadiums in La Liga.

The club won back to back Intertoto Cups in 2003 and 2004. Not long after, the first Champions League appearance came in 2005. Ever since, the club have been fairly regular competitors in either the UCL or Europa League.

2021 saw the club knock off Manchester United to become champions of Europa League for the first time. This result sent them to the following year’s Champions League. Remarkably, they made it all the way to the semifinals in 2022. They managed to defeat Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage before falling to to Liverpool in the semis.

VILLARREAL News