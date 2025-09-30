Trending topics:
Fabio Capello offers bold seven-word explanation of how Christian Pulisic can power Milan’s Serie A title charge

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.

Christian Pulisic’s name has become synonymous with decisiveness in Serie A. Since his arrival at Milan, the American forward has transformed from an injury-prone talent into a leader capable of shaping matches at the highest level. And now, former Rossoneri coach Fabio Capello has used a seven-word explanation to describe how Pulisic can guide Milan to the Scudetto this season. The words carry weight, and while their full meaning comes later, they hint at a player who has reached a new dimension in Italy.

The journey that brought Pulisic to San Siro was not straightforward. In Germany, with Borussia Dortmund, he was seen as a prodigy but never scored more than four Bundesliga goals in a season. At Chelsea, he initially impressed with 15 goal contributions in his debut campaign. But injuries and inconsistency marred his stay in London, turning what once seemed like a perfect fit into a difficult chapter. Then came the move that changed everything. Milan secured his signature in the summer of 2023, a gamble that is now regarded as one of the club’s smartest transfers of recent years.

From the beginning, the USMNT star settled quickly into the Rossoneri shirt. His debut season yielded 15 goals in all competitions, followed by 17 more last year, making him Milan’s top scorer. His trajectory continues upward: this campaign, he already has six goals and two assists in seven matches, his best-ever start to a season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport highlighted just how crucial he has become: “Since his Serie A debut (2023-24), Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in 46 goals—27 goals and 19 assists. No player has more.”

For context, Inter’s Lautaro Martínez sits just behind with 45 contributions, while Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui follow at 42. It is striking that Pulisic, who often operates on the wing rather than as a traditional striker, has outpaced Italy’s most feared centre-forwards.

Leadership and evolution

Beyond the numbers, Pulisic has grown into a leader in Milan’s dressing room. Once quiet and reserved, he now pushes his teammates forward, both with words and performances. His adaptability has been vital, too: while often stationed on the right, coach Massimiliano Allegri has sometimes used him as a second striker, bringing him closer to goal and maximizing his sharp instincts.

That evolution was on display in the recent 2-1 win over Napoli. Pulisic first turned creator, assisting Alexis Saelemaekers in the third minute, then added a clinical finish himself in the 31st. It was the kind of all-round performance that makes him invaluable in the club’s title pursuit.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

What did Capello say?

After watching that same match at San Siro, Fabio Capello offered high praise for both Milan and Pulisic. In his words to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “The ability to counter-attack with exceptional speed and quality in the first half, thanks in part to an impressive Pulisic. The American has a great quality: whether he’s running with the ball or passing, he always does it vertically. Plus, he sees the goal like few others.”

That last phrase—the seven-word explanation—is what convinced Capello that Milan can be genuine title contenders. For him, it is not just about Pulisic’s technique, but his instinct, his ability to deliver when it matters most. Capello also added: “This Milan is among the contenders to win the Scudetto. They have the spirit and determination of the greats.”

