England is still searching for a new head coach after sacking Gareth Southgate, and the dream hire is Pep Guardiola. Even though the Manchester City manager has never coached at a competitive international level. However, few can doubt his ability as a coach. England, which has been lackluster in terms of its style of play, is looking to make a splash for its next coaching hire. Pep Guardiola tops that list.

According to The Times, England reached out to Pep Guardiola and his representatives in the early stages of the 2024/25 season. Importantly, this does not mean Guardiola is the only candidate, nor has he expressed interest. For reference, England is only trying to see if this is something that Guardiola would have any interest in doing after his time with Manchester City. The Spaniard’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. After winning every possible competition with Manchester City, Guardiola may see it as time to move on to something else. Coaching a national team could fit his eye.

As of now, Guardiola has not responded to the inquiry from the England national team. The Spaniard’s next move is unclear. Manchester City has stated that it wants Guardiola to stay on board for at least one more season, which would be his 10th campaign in the Premier League. Guardiola mentioned the rumors about leaving Manchester City during an appearance on the Italian program Che Tempo Che Fa.

“It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet. And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

Is Pep Guardiola the right fit for the England job?

England has certain parameters that it wants the next head coach to fulfill. For one, it wants a coach with experience in English soccer. By the end of his current contract with Manchester City, Guardiola will have spent nine seasons in the Premier League. With the potential to add trophies in the 2024/25 season, the Spaniard already has six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a coveted UEFA Champions League.

England does not have to hire an Englishman for the post, despite that being the trend over the years. Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello both coached the England national team despite not being English. Even the current interim boss, Lee Carsley, spent his playing career with the Ireland national team.

Carsley has been a candidate to take on the role on a permanent basis. However, he admitted after England’s Nations League win over Finland that England must appoint the best person for the job. That may be Guardiola, should he accept the position. Guardiola certainly has ample experience with players among the England ranks. Five players on the October 2024 England squad play for Manchester City, that is the most from any one club. Guardiola would likely be able to find a way to get the most out of these players, as he has done at City.

