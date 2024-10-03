This week, Lee Carsley named a talented England squad that features three elite midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden. Each of the young stars would be one of the top players in any international team. England is fortunate to have so many top players in the squad, but that also creates a situation. England must take advantage of its top players by finding a place in the squad for each of Bellingham, Foden and Palmer. But how do you fit all three into England’s starting lineup?

Each of the three can play different positions. Generally speaking, Foden plays down either the right or in the middle, as does Cole Palmer. Jude Bellingham is also exclusively an attacking midfielder, but he has played out wide when necessary. With Gareth Southgate at the helm, Foden and Bellingham were the starters, with Palmer relegated to the bench. Yet, it was always going to be a challenge to fit these two in. His traditional 4-3-3 bumped Foden and Bellingham out to the wings. Naturally, those two players drifted into the middle, and England was congested in the attack.

Lee Carsley summoned all three, unsurprisingly, to his squad for October’s Nations League games against Greece and Finland. Yet, this will be the first time the interim England boss has any of those three under his command. His squad last month consisted of players with less recognition Anthony Gordon or Jack Grealish. Now, Carsley, who has been more experimental in his limited time than Southgate was, can show a new side of what Palmer, Foden and Bellingham can do with England.

Fitting Foden, Bellingham and Palmer into one England squad

Carsley used two formations in his two England games. The first one was a 4-3-3, akin to what Gareth Southgate did. Then, he used a 4-2-3-1. The former formation may be more challenging to fit in all three in one squad. Foden can play off the left with Palmer on the right. Then, Bellingham can play in the middle of the park with Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo on either side of him. This requires that Bellingham play deeper, though. Additionally, this relegates Bukayo Saka to the bench, who presents another cog of confusion for England coaches. The 4-2-3-1 is the same problem, it only bumps Bellingham slightly forward in the formation.

Therefore, it may be worth seeing if Carsley can try a formation that uses three traditional defenders at the back. Bukayo Saka’s work rate is enough to deploy him as a right-wing back, and Luke Shaw, when fit, can play as a left-wing back. This takes care of the width, and it lets the creativity permeate in the middle. Declan Rice can remain the holding midfielder in front of the three at the back. In front of Rice are Palmer, Bellingham and Foden.

Although this would grant freedom to each, Bellingham should remain as central as possible. His physicality compared to Palmer and Foden’s speed makes him more of a threat in the middle while they can take players on. Foden and Palmer can both drift into the middle to pick balls up from the defense. Their distribution can feed Kane or Ollie Watkins as the striker, with Saka blazing down one side as well.

Playing opponents like Finland and Greece can afford England the opportunity to experiment and see what works. This lineup would be overtly offensive, the antithesis of what Gareth Southgate championed in his pragmatic preference with England.

Someone in the England attack would go to the bench

The fact remains that England is perhaps too strong going forward. Ensuring Palmer, Bellingham and Foden play takes another England star out of the equation. Using a more traditional formation sacrifices Bukayo Saka, who continues to prove his value for club and country each time he plays. Reverting to this more attacking look would put pressure on Declan Rice in the deeper midfield without Kobbie Mainoo there.

Palmer and Foden do not have the defensive work rate that is often required of midfielders, and Bellingham is not the most defensively sound either. In this case, four players would be designated to the attack, which can often be too much of a struggle. That is why Southgate struggled to get all three in one formation.

Each of these players is at risk of not starting features in Lee Carsley’s squad for the October Nations League games. This affords him the chance to see what works for England, and potentially prove his value should the England FA want to keep him aboard in a more permanent role.

