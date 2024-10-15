The English Football Association (FA) has reportedly held discussions with Thomas Tuchel over potentially becoming the next England manager. The Three Lions have been without a permanent boss since Gareth Southgate resigned from the position in July. This came following England’s lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Lee Carsley was eventually named interim head coach of the national team. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has been on the sidelines for England’s last four fixtures. Carsley got off to a solid start, winning his first two games in charge. The results seemingly boosted the coach’s chances at becoming the team’s permanent manager.

Nevertheless, a loss to Greece on October 10th quickly soured the feeling surrounding Carsley. Although England was able to get back on track under the interim coach against Finland, it seems as if the FA will move in a different direction.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is the FA’s top target for the England job. The Spaniard’s future is currently in the air, as his contract at the club is set to expire in June. It remains to be seen, however, if Guardiola would be interested in the role with the Three Lions.

Tuchel brings excessive baggage with on-field success

The FA’s interest in Tuchel is understandable. After all, the German is widely considered one of the top soccer coaches in the world. He has worked with some of the top clubs throughout his career, including Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Not only has Tuchel received big jobs, but he has delivered practically everywhere he has gone. In fact, the German lifted trophies with all four of these prestigious clubs. Overall, he has collected nine titles between 2017 and 2023. This includes Ligue 1 and Bundesliga triumphs, as well as the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea.

Despite these successes, Tuchel is undeniably a handful to work with. Following his dismissal from the Blues, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly described the German as a “nightmare” to deal with. Tuchel also endured similar issues with team brass at PSG and Bayern as well.

A constant theme in Tuchel’s issues with his former clubs generally involves differences of opinion in player transfers. This obviously would not exactly become a problem with a national team. However, transfers have not always been the German’s sole concern. Tuchel’s overall strong personality has hindered relationships within the hierarchy of the aforementioned clubs.

Hiring Tuchel would be a massive gamble by the England FA

The FA’s willingness to talk to Tuchel suggests that they are at least attempting to get a feel for his personality. Undoubtedly the biggest question regarding the German is whether or not he would be worth the imminent hassle. Some could say that perhaps England needs a more combative figure at the helm to help bring actual trophies.

Nevertheless, potentially signing the German would seemingly go against how the governing body typically functions. The FA has generally selected a head coach who fills somewhat of an ambassador role in the position.

They have opted to pick managers in recent years who are a bit reserved and willing to conform to upper management within the national team setup. Tuchel, however, would not fit into this category.

Potentially picking Tuchel as England’s next manager would certainly be a risky move by the FA. Along with the massive baggage he will bring, the German will also likely cost a pretty penny. If the German is appointed and it falls apart, something that we have seen multiple times before, the move would be a costly mistake.

Assuming the FA does hire Tuchel, he would become just the third non-British full-time manager in England’s history. Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italy’s Fabio Capello were previously head coaches for the Three Lions.

