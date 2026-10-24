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Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 LaLiga match

World Soccer Talk

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid
It’s Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo in the 2026-27 LaLiga. This is how both teams are expected to line up.
Atletico Madrid come in off a win against Espanyol (1-0). Before that, they beat Alaves 2-1. They arrive on a winning run and will try to extend it here.
In their most recent outing, Deportivo drew with Levante 1-1. That followed a loss against Real Sociedad (2-3). They are still looking for a win in their last 3 games.
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Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Atletico Madrid line up in a 4-2-3-1. Kang-in Lee is unavailable.
Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Álex Grimaldo, Pablo Barrios, Álex Baena, Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in, Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman. Coach: Diego Simeone.

Deportivo projected lineup

Deportivo line up in a 4-2-3-1. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is unavailable.
Deportivo projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Leo Roman, Ximo Navarro, José Maria Gimenez, Lucas Noubi, Giacomo Quagliata, Lorenzo Amatucci, Mário Soriano, Diego Villares, Luismi Cruz, Bil Nsongo, Yeremay Hernández. Coach: Antonio Hidalgo.
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