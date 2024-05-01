Accusations of corruption against the Spanish FA and its members, both present and past, have led to a huge disarray. And it is far from over.

A few weeks ago, the Spanish government stepped in to fix problems at the RFEF. Thus, they have established a special commission to supervise the Federation, according to Marca. Vicente del Bosque, a legendary figure in Spanish football, will serve as chairperson. Additionally, Pilar Alegria, the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, confirmed this.

“You know that last week we created the Supervision, Normalization and Representation Commission of the RFEF, a supervisory body of the Spanish Football Federation. And that is why it is a pride for me to be able to announce to you that the person who will represent this commission will be Vicente del Bosque, who will be the face of Spanish football.

“Firstly, represent Spanish football. Secondly, ensure transparency and good work in the next electoral period that the Federation has to experience after the Olympic Games. Thirdly, successfully face the challenges that Spanish football has ahead of it; especially referring to the Euro Cup, the Olympic Games and the design of the next World Cup in 2030.

During Del Bosque’s tenure as Spain’s coach, the national team won the European Championship in both 2008 and 2012. Not only that, but he was the driving force behind the nation’s first World Cup victory in 2010.

Before his stint with the national team, he was Real Madrid’s manager. There, he won two La Liga championships and a Champions League. While playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, he amassed over 400 appearances.

Federal government involvement may lead to LaLiga European ban

Meanwhile, in anticipation of elections to succeed Luis Rubiales, Spain—one of six nations set to host the 2030 World Cup—announced the formation of a special committee.

Pedro Rocha is now facing an inquiry over allegations of corruption. That’s even though he took over as Rubiales’ successor last week. During the 2023 Women’s World Cup trophy ceremony, Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent, leading to his dismissal.

Following this, in early April, the ex-president of the federation was taken into custody in connection with an inquiry into corruption.

Speaking on Tuesday, the National Sports Council president Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes also shared his thoughts. “The situation at the RFEF requires high-mindedness and the government is acting with seriousness, determination and responsibility.

“With the creation of this supervision, normalization and representation commission, the CSD preserves the general interest, in order to restore the reputation, good name and image of Spanish football and complete the electoral process with a renewed assembly for the period 2024-2028.”

FIFA is concerned with how much involvement this government-appointed group has in the Spanish soccer federation.

What do UEFA and FIFA say?

Not everyone at UEFA and FIFA is happy with the news of Vicente del Bosque’s new role, however. According to Diario AS, they are now requesting an explanation about the government’s role in the Federation. FIFA has strict rules regarding government interference in member nation’s soccer federations. In 2008, FIFA and Spain clashed when the Spanish government prevented RFEF’s elections. FIFA threatened to ban Spain from competing in Euro 2008, but the Spanish government complied.

The RFEF must respond to FIFA’s inquiry by Friday at the latest. Failure to do so may result in an automatic ban from participating in European and worldwide events for both LaLiga clubs and the Spanish national team.

