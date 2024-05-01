In Season 3 of “Welcome to Wrexham,” co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue their mission to uplift Wrexham AFC. The Hollywood duo now wants to build on the success of the first two seasons. This time, the actors aim to propel the team further, navigating challenges in their pursuit of reaching League One and beyond.

The series delves into the pressure and hurdles the club faces as it strives for success in the EFL. It also offers unprecedented access to the players and their journey on and off the pitch. Additionally, the focus shifts to Wrexham’s Women’s Team. Fresh off an undefeated season in the Adran North, the second division of Welsh women’s soccer, Wrexham featured in the Adran Premier this campaign.

Reynolds and McElhenney reflected on the global impact of the series, discussing why the underdog narrative resonates with audiences worldwide. They also outline their ambitious plans for The Racecourse Ground.

They addressed the challenges in expansion and the ultimate goal of securing a place in the Premier League. Throughout this, Wrexham wants to maintain sustainability. They also shared updates on the upcoming North American tour.

What stadium challenges do they face?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are ambitious about expanding the Racecourse Ground. This historic home venue recently underwent a major renovation with its Kop end. They acknowledged the challenges of construction in the UK, citing bureaucratic hurdles and excessive regulations.

“It is definitely a comedic point of consternation in the show how often we’re running up against bureaucracy, Rob McElhenney said, via Collider. “And of course, safety concerns and things like that, and all those regulations are there in place for a reason, but then there are some things that just seem like hurdles for hurdle’s sake. It’s a lot harder to build in the UK than, I found, almost anywhere else in the world.”

“Yeah, I think the thick buttress of bureaucracy is the biggest f***ing problem. I live in New York, Rob lives in LA, where construction is very different. They will charge you $10 for every $1 you spend. But in Wales, it really is a lot of red tape, and it’s just sort of figuring out ways to tick all those boxes and make sure that every single bureaucrat is happy,” adds Ryan Reynolds.

Big plans for Wrexham stadium expansion

Despite this, Reynolds and McElhenney have plans for significant growth. The club aims to eventually accommodate 45,000 to 55,000 spectators. Their vision entails transforming The Racecourse into a venue where the entire community can gather for events. Of course, should the stadium grow that much, it would be one of the biggest stadiums in the United Kingdom. Even if the lower end of that spectrum is what comes for Wrexham, it would still be bigger than stadiums like Villa Park, Stamford Bridge and Elland Road.

“We have a plan in place right now that would eventually work from stand to stand, so eventually you get all four sides. It’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45 and 55,000 people in there”, McElhenney revealed. Then, Reynolds chimed in: “Like the whole town could come to the game.”

