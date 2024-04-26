The Spanish soccer scene has been rocking recently. Following Barcelona’s “phantom goal” at the Bernabeu, there is a continued and boisterous discussion on the use of goal-line technology. In the meantime, La Liga president Javier Tebas has mentioned the possibility of holding games in the US. Then as it turns out, Xavi reconsidered his plans and will remain with the club for the next season.

Luis Rubiales’s kiss of Jenni Hermoso last summer—without her consent—had set the Spanish Federation ablaze. Since then, Spain has been engulfed in controversy, scandal after scandal.

Pedro Rocha is now the head of the Spain Football Organization (RFEF). In connection with a corruption case involving ex-president Luis Rubiales, Rocha is now being investigated. Rubiales resigned in September after receiving criticism for his interaction with Hermoso. The 69-year-old had served as temporary president at that time.

“Pedro Rocha has today been proclaimed the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after having received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that governs Spanish football,” the federation said.

Spain government may step into combat Pedro Rocha

The Spanish government, however, does not want interim president Pedro Rocha representing the nation. Rocha is facing accusations of embezzlement and has been provisionally suspended for going beyond his duties.

Now, in a first, the Spanish government is eager to meddle in the RFEF’s operations when summer rolls around. So, Diario AS says that the High Commission for Sport plans to appoint a three-person commission.

It will be headed by Vicente del Bosque, a former Spain manager and World Cup winner. They are still waiting for a response from the former coach, who is curious about the current situation at the Federation. He reportedly also wants to know what will happen if Rocha is not banned for the remainder of the summer, and FIFA’s position on the topic.

A prominent person in the field of sports law, a member of the women’s squad (most likely Virginia Torrecilla), and del Bosque himself would make up the committee. After that, they’d be the RFEF’s representatives until the Olympics and the Euros are done and Rocha calls for elections.

If Rocha’s suspension is lifted, the RFEF will consider it a win. On the other hand, they are open to collaborating with the proposed committee, so long as they retain their authority. Even though Rubiales stepped down last year, a power battle has been brewing in Spanish football ever since.

Rocha, like Rubiales, has denied any wrongdoing relating to his tenure in office and the misappropriation of money. The widespread disarray in Spain’s national football team has many worried that they may lose out on hosting the 2030 World Cup final to Morocco.

Could Spanish teams pay the price?

According to Diario AS, the current state of affairs does not please UEFA. It has the power to exclude Spanish clubs from their tournaments. Political intervention from the Spanish government violates UEFA regulations. Doing so coincided with the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine and Russia and their clubs.

The Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League would be off-limits to La Liga teams if legislation went into force. In addition, Spain would miss out on competing in the European Championships and the UEFA Nations League.

