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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 982nd career goal controversy resolved after Saudi Pro League makes final call as race to 1,000 continues

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of one of soccer’s most remarkable milestones took another turn after his latest goal for Al-Nassr sparked debate over who deserved credit for the finish. The Portuguese veteran scored during a crucial Saudi Pro League victory, but a possible deflection and conflicting early reports raised questions about his official career tally.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Faisaly 3-1 away from home on October 23, 2026, with Ronaldo scoring shortly after the interval. The Portuguese forward met a free-kick from compatriot Joao Felix with a powerful header in the 49th minute, extending his side’s lead after Abdullah Al-Hamdan had opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

However, the goal quickly became a talking point because the ball appeared to touch Al-Faisaly defender Girotto before crossing the line. Some social media users and soccer rating applications initially credited the strike as an own goal, leaving uncertainty over whether Ronaldo would receive the official recognition.

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The incident attracted further attention as Ange Postecoglou‘s players questioned the decision during the review process. The referee ultimately awarded the goal to Ronaldo, although the possibility of a deflection continued to fuel debate among supporters.

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Saudi Pro League makes official verdict on Ronaldo’s goal

The controversy was resolved later on Friday, with reports indicating that the Saudi Pro League accepted the referee’s official report. Ronaldo was officially credited with the goal, taking his career tally to 982, despite the initial confusion surrounding the defender’s involvement.

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According to Saudi Pro League’s official stats, the league accepted the referee’s assessment and updated the 41-year-old’s total accordingly. The decision settled the immediate dispute, while some rating applications had initially listed the incident differently.

The distinction matters because supporters worldwide are closely tracking Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals. With the latest strike confirmed in his name, he remains 18 goals away from reaching the historic milestone.

ronaldo al nassr goal

SPL’s official confirmation of Ronaldo’s goal

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Timely event after Portugal suspension

The goal also marked Ronaldo’s return to scoring after the Portuguese Soccer Federation imposed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine, equivalent to approximately $286. The disciplinary action followed an incident involving Portugal’s national team earlier in October amid reported tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Despite the off-field controversy, Ronaldo returned to club action and delivered an important contribution for Al-Nassr. The header was his sixth league goal of the campaign according to some reports, although other accounts described it as his fifth, highlighting a discrepancy in the supplied statistics.

At 41, the forward continues to chase milestones while helping his club compete for domestic honors. His latest goal demonstrated that attention surrounding his career extends beyond his performances, with even a possible deflection becoming a major talking point.

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