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Vinicius warns Carlo Ancelotti with firm eight-word stand over Neymar decision with 2026 World Cup clock ticking

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr of Brazil.
© Pedro Vilela/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr and Vinicius Jr of Brazil.

The debate surrounding Neymar’s future continues to dominate Brazil’s World Cup preparations, and Carlo Ancelotti’s recent decision not to include the Santos forward in the March friendlies has only increased the scrutiny. Vinicius Junior, one of Brazil’s modern leaders, has now taken a public stand, adding another layer to an already delicate situation. With the 2026 tournament approaching quickly, the national team braces for the consequences of every decision.

Tension has been rising ever since Ancelotti signaled that Neymar’s absence would extend further, citing the striker’s lack of full fitness. The coach remained composed and firm, keeping his focus on the wider squad even as questions intensified. Yet, within this atmosphere of doubt, Vinicius’ voice has emerged as one that could influence both dressing-room sentiment and public perception.

The Selecao’s situation is particularly sensitive because the national team is under immense pressure to deliver. The squad has struggled in qualifiers, its confidence shaken, and the expectations on its star players growing heavier with each passing month. Ancelotti, meanwhile, must balance form, fitness, and legacy as he decides whether Neymar belongs in the final squad.

Only after addressing Brazil’s ambitions and the looming World Cup did Vinicius finally deliver his message, an eight-word warning directed firmly at Ancelotti. “Neymar is among my biggest idols! He’s trying it all to be at 100% form and to be back with Brazil squad. The decision is up to the coach, but we always want to play with the best, and Neymar is among them”.

vinicius neymar

Neymar of Brazil jokes with team mate Vinicius Junior

Still, the forward’s eight-word declaration—“We always want to play with the best”—made one thing clear: the squad still believes in the 34-year-old. Whether Ancelotti ultimately shares that belief will define one of the Selecao’s central storylines heading into the 2026 World Cup.

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Ancelotti’s Neymar gamble shapes Brazil’s road to World Cup

Ancelotti’s position has remained measured yet decisive. Speaking earlier this month, he explained Neymar’s absence by citing fitness concerns. “I see everything, I hear everything, then I will have to make a decision. People can say their opinion, no problem,” he said. The national team has not called up the forward since the Italian took charge, keeping the spotlight firmly on the coach.

Neymar has played just 23 matches since his return from long-term injuries. Internal reporting within the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) describes his situation as “extremely complicated” and potentially terminal for his World Cup hopes. Yet confidence persists from within the squad. Captain Marquinhos told beIN Sports he believes Neymar will ultimately make the final selection.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

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Neymar’s fragile future: Legendary status vs harsh reality

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, but he has not featured for the national team since October 2023. His form at Santos—two goals and two assists in his last four matches—has rekindled debate, but not enough to convince Ancelotti. The coach reaffirmed his stance during his latest announcement: “Why is he not on this list now? Because he is not 100%. We need players at 100% right now.”

Still, Ancelotti left the door open: “For the final list, the conversation is different.” With just eight club matches left before the roster is announced on May 18, every appearance may determine Neymar’s World Cup fate.

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