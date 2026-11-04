How to watch Benfica vs Lech Poznan match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica vs Lech Poznan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Benfica vs Lech Poznan WHAT Europa League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, November 5, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Benfica host Lech Poznan on Thursday, November 5 in the Europa League off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Alverca 1-0 on November 2, following wins over Gil Vicente 4-1 and Santa Clara 2-1 in their two previous outings. Three straight victories have them playing with confidence heading into this one. A win here would keep that momentum going and strengthen their position in the competition.

Lech Poznan arrive in Lisbon with a mixed recent record. They won 3-1 away at Wisła on October 31, but that followed a 0-1 loss to Siarka on October 28, sandwiched around a 2-1 win over Legia on October 25. The inconsistency suggests Lech Poznan still have work to do to find a settled run of results. This trip to Benfica is a chance to show they can compete away from home against stronger continental opposition.

Benfica vs Lech Poznan: last 2 meetings

In their last 2 meetings, Benfica have won 2 and Lech Poznan have not won any, with no draws.

Match Score Date Competition Benfica vs. Lech Poznan 4-0 December 3, 2020 UEFA Europa League Lech Poznan vs. Benfica 2-4 October 22, 2020 UEFA Europa League

2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 Olympiacos 4 +3 10 2 Benfica 3 +8 9 3 Leverkusen 3 +8 9 4 Bournemouth 3 +7 9 5 Ferencvaros 3 +6 9 6 Union Saint-Gilloise 3 +7 7 7 Juventus 3 +6 7 8 Beşiktaş 3 +4 7 9 Sunderland 3 +2 7 10 AZ Alkmaar 3 +4 6 11 Omonia 3 +1 6 12 Rennes 4 +1 6 13 Lyon 3 -1 6 14 Real Sociedad 3 +5 4 15 Crystal Palace 3 +3 4 16 Sparta 3 +2 4 17 Levski Sofia 3 +0 4 18 Zagreb 3 -1 4 19 Sturm Graz 3 -2 4 20 Nijmegen 3 -3 4 21 RB Salzburg 3 -3 4 22 Anderlecht 3 +1 3 23 HOFF 3 +0 3 24 AC Milan 3 -1 3 25 Celta Vigo 3 -1 3 26 OFI Crete 3 -1 3 27 Jagiellonia 3 -2 3 28 Torreense 3 -3 3 29 NK Celje 3 -5 1 30 Hapoel 3 -5 1 31 Lillestroem 3 -7 1 32 Lech Poznan 3 -8 1 33 Viktoria 3 -5 0 34 Marseille 3 -5 0 35 Celtic 3 -6 0 36 Ararat 3 -9 0

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Rennes vs. Olympiacos Wednesday, November 4, 2026 10:30 AM Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Real Sociedad vs. Lyon Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Nijmegen vs. Omonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Lillestroem vs. Viktoria Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Crystal Palace vs. HOFF Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Sparta vs. Bournemouth Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Torreense vs. Ararat Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Hapoel vs. OFI Crete Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sunderland vs. Zagreb Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Benfica vs. Lech Poznan Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celta Vigo vs. Union Saint-Gilloise Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celtic vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Leverkusen vs. Marseille Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary