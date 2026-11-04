Cristiano Ronaldo faces Portugal return final decision as Jorge Jesus sets UEFA Nations League squad announcement date

Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching another important moment in his Portugal career, with Jorge Jesus preparing to make a decision that could shape the forward’s involvement in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. After a turbulent international window and a disciplinary dispute, the veteran’s relationship with the national team remains under close scrutiny, with his potential return becoming one of the biggest talking points ahead of the squad announcement.

Ronaldo’s situation has improved since his departure from the previous Portugal camp, but questions remain over whether Jesus is ready to bring the captain back into his plans. The upcoming announcement will finally provide clarity on where the Al-Nassr forward stands.

The controversy began during the September international window, when Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal‘s Nations League match against Norway. Unhappy with his lack of playing time and believing that previous agreements had been broken, the forward reportedly left the national team’s camp in Copenhagen before the subsequent fixture against Denmark.

The 41-year-old later expressed his frustration publicly, although he also apologized to his teammates and supporters for the way he handled the situation. Jesus denied making any explicit promises about the forward’s playing time, leaving the disagreement as a major talking point around the Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) subsequently imposed a 30-day disciplinary suspension and a €255 fine. The punishment was applied retrospectively, meaning Ronaldo has already served the suspension and is eligible to return to international soccer.

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Jorge Jesus prepares to make his final decision

Despite the fallout, the possibility of a reunion has remained open. Jesus previously indicated that Ronaldo could return if he wanted to, while the forward’s inclusion in Portugal’s preliminary selection pool suggested that the relationship had not reached an irreversible breaking point.

The Al-Nassr captain has also apologized for his reaction, allowing both sides to move forward. Ronaldo’s name is among the 55 players included in the preliminary pool, although that does not guarantee a place in the final squad.

Players of Portugal pose for a team photograph

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When will Portugal announce the squad?

The final decision is expected on Friday, November 6, at 12:00 PM Portuguese time, when Jesus will reveal his selection for the upcoming Nations League matches. Portugal will face Denmark on November 14 in Braga before travelling to Cardiff to meet Wales three days later, on November 17.

The two fixtures offer an opportunity for Ronaldo and Jesus to put their differences behind them, particularly with Portugal already having secured qualification for the quarter-finals. The team has enjoyed a strong campaign, winning its opening four matches and establishing itself as the leader of Group A4.