How to watch AC Milan vs Ferencvaros match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Ferencvaros on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AC Milan vs Ferencvaros WHAT Europa League WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, November 5, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan host Ferencvaros on Thursday, November 5 in the Europa League. Milan head into this one off a 3-1 win over Inter last Saturday, a result that followed a 2-4 loss to Bologna on October 28. Before that defeat, Milan beat Udinese 2-0 on October 25, so the form across those three games has been inconsistent. A win here would steady things after the Bologna setback and keep Milan’s European campaign on track.

Ferencvaros arrive in Milan on a run of three straight wins. They beat Paks 2-0 on November 1, following a 4-1 win over Bicske on October 28 and a 5-0 rout of MTK on October 25. That stretch of results shows a team scoring freely and carrying real momentum into this trip to Italy. For Ferencvaros, this match is a chance to test that form against a stronger opponent and prove they belong in this stage of the competition.

2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 Olympiacos 4 +3 10 2 Benfica 3 +8 9 3 Leverkusen 3 +8 9 4 Bournemouth 3 +7 9 5 Ferencvaros 3 +6 9 6 Union Saint-Gilloise 3 +7 7 7 Juventus 3 +6 7 8 Beşiktaş 3 +4 7 9 Sunderland 3 +2 7 10 AZ Alkmaar 3 +4 6 11 Omonia 3 +1 6 12 Rennes 4 +1 6 13 Lyon 3 -1 6 14 Real Sociedad 3 +5 4 15 Crystal Palace 3 +3 4 16 Sparta 3 +2 4 17 Levski Sofia 3 +0 4 18 Zagreb 3 -1 4 19 Sturm Graz 3 -2 4 20 Nijmegen 3 -3 4 21 RB Salzburg 3 -3 4 22 Anderlecht 3 +1 3 23 HOFF 3 +0 3 24 AC Milan 3 -1 3 25 Celta Vigo 3 -1 3 26 OFI Crete 3 -1 3 27 Jagiellonia 3 -2 3 28 Torreense 3 -3 3 29 NK Celje 3 -5 1 30 Hapoel 3 -5 1 31 Lillestroem 3 -7 1 32 Lech Poznan 3 -8 1 33 Viktoria 3 -5 0 34 Marseille 3 -5 0 35 Celtic 3 -6 0 36 Ararat 3 -9 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games

Game Day Time (ET) Rennes vs. Olympiacos Wednesday, November 4, 2026 10:30 AM Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Real Sociedad vs. Lyon Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Nijmegen vs. Omonia Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Lillestroem vs. Viktoria Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Crystal Palace vs. HOFF Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Sparta vs. Bournemouth Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros Thursday, November 5, 2026 12:45 PM Torreense vs. Ararat Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Hapoel vs. OFI Crete Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sunderland vs. Zagreb Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Benfica vs. Lech Poznan Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celta Vigo vs. Union Saint-Gilloise Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Celtic vs. Beşiktaş Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM Leverkusen vs. Marseille Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus Thursday, November 5, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Europa League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary