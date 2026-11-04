How to watch AC Milan vs Ferencvaros match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Europa League

|WHO
|AC Milan vs Ferencvaros
|WHAT
|Europa League
|WHEN
|12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Thursday, November 5, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
2026-27 UEFA Europa League standings before Matchday 4
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Olympiacos
|4
|+3
|10
|2
|Benfica
|3
|+8
|9
|3
|Leverkusen
|3
|+8
|9
|4
|Bournemouth
|3
|+7
|9
|5
|Ferencvaros
|3
|+6
|9
|6
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|3
|+7
|7
|7
|Juventus
|3
|+6
|7
|8
|Beşiktaş
|3
|+4
|7
|9
|Sunderland
|3
|+2
|7
|10
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|+4
|6
|11
|Omonia
|3
|+1
|6
|12
|Rennes
|4
|+1
|6
|13
|Lyon
|3
|-1
|6
|14
|Real Sociedad
|3
|+5
|4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|3
|+3
|4
|16
|Sparta
|3
|+2
|4
|17
|Levski Sofia
|3
|+0
|4
|18
|Zagreb
|3
|-1
|4
|19
|Sturm Graz
|3
|-2
|4
|20
|Nijmegen
|3
|-3
|4
|21
|RB Salzburg
|3
|-3
|4
|22
|Anderlecht
|3
|+1
|3
|23
|HOFF
|3
|+0
|3
|24
|AC Milan
|3
|-1
|3
|25
|Celta Vigo
|3
|-1
|3
|26
|OFI Crete
|3
|-1
|3
|27
|Jagiellonia
|3
|-2
|3
|28
|Torreense
|3
|-3
|3
|29
|NK Celje
|3
|-5
|1
|30
|Hapoel
|3
|-5
|1
|31
|Lillestroem
|3
|-7
|1
|32
|Lech Poznan
|3
|-8
|1
|33
|Viktoria
|3
|-5
|0
|34
|Marseille
|3
|-5
|0
|35
|Celtic
|3
|-6
|0
|36
|Ararat
|3
|-9
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Europa League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Rennes vs. Olympiacos
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|10:30 AM
|Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Real Sociedad vs. Lyon
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Nijmegen vs. Omonia
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Lillestroem vs. Viktoria
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Crystal Palace vs. HOFF
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sparta vs. Bournemouth
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Torreense vs. Ararat
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Hapoel vs. OFI Crete
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sunderland vs. Zagreb
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Benfica vs. Lech Poznan
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Celta Vigo vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Celtic vs. Beşiktaş
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Leverkusen vs. Marseille
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus
|Thursday, November 5, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- AC Milan will face Ferencvaros on Thursday, November 5, for the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.
- Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the AC Milan vs Ferencvaros game in the United States.