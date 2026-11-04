Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League in Man of the Match awards: How many does Lionel Messi have in MLS?

Few awards capture a player’s impact in a single night as clearly as Man of the Match, and this season the Saudi Pro League has a clear leader. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to stand out in a league that keeps bringing in new stars, and the numbers show that his influence on Al Nassr’s results goes beyond the goals he adds to his career total.

According to the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has been named Man of the Match more times than any other player so far this season. He has won the award five times, in Al Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al Kholood, the 3-1 win at Al Faisaly, the 3-0 win over Diriyah, and the 2-1 victories over Abha and Al Taawoun.

The comparison with Lionel Messi is natural, but the awards are not the same. In the Saudi Pro League, the Man of the Match is given to the best player of each individual game, while MLS names one Player of the Matchday for the whole round, chosen from all the games played that weekend through a vote that combines media and fans. That makes the MLS award harder to win, so the totals cannot be compared one to one.

With that in mind, Messi has been named MLS Player of the Matchday three times in 2026 with Inter Miami, in Matchdays 2, 8 and 23. The most memorable came in Matchday 23, when he scored four goals and added an assist in a 7-1 win over CF Montreal. That award was the 15th of his career, which moved him ahead of Jeff Cunningham for the second-most in league history, behind only Landon Donovan.

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Two seasons at opposite points

The comparison also comes at very different moments for each player. Ronaldo’s season is just beginning. He has eight goals in 10 Saudi Pro League matches, plus one more in two AFC Champions League appearances, for nine goals in 12 games with Al Nassr. Ronaldo’s eight goals place him among the top scorers in the Saudi Pro League, five behind Ivan Toney, who leads the race with 13.

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see also Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunited on FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist: Complete list of nominees

Messi, at 39, is closing his campaign. He has scored 26 goals in 30 MLS matches and leads the race for the Golden Boot by four over FC Dallas’ Petar Musa, who has 22.

Inter Miami are second in the Eastern Conference with 59 points after beating New England 2-1 on Nov. 1, and they have already secured a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Both forwards remain decisive well into their careers, but at different stages. Ronaldo, who has 985 career goals, is building toward his 1,000th with most of the season still ahead, while Messi, who has 936, is preparing for the playoffs after finishing as the top scorer in the regular season.

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