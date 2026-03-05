Cristiano Ronaldo to lure Portugal teammate? PSG’s Vitinha delivers mic-drop seven-word reality check to possible Saudi Pro League move and triple salary boost

As speculation swirls across Europe and beyond, the future of Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha has become a major talking point in the transfer market. With elite clubs monitoring his development and the financial power of the Saudi Pro League continuing to reshape global soccer, questions have emerged about whether the Portuguese midfielder might one day follow his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East.

Vitinha’s performances for PSG have elevated him into one of the most admired midfielders in Europe, attracting attention from clubs such as Real Madrid and sparking discussions about lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League. Some reports have even suggested he could dramatically increase his salary by making such a move, potentially earning two or three times his current wages.

Yet when the 26-year-old finally addressed the rumors publicly, he delivered a striking response that revealed far more about his priorities than many expected. During a recent interview, the Portuguese midfielder made a bold seven-word declaration explaining his stance on chasing money and leaving Europe, a statement that has quickly become the centerpiece of the debate surrounding his future.

What did Vitinha say about possible move to Saudi Arabia?

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Porto in 2022 for around $46 million, Vitinha has transformed into a central figure in the Parisian midfield, particularly under the guidance of coach Luis Enrique. His ability to dictate tempo, maintain possession, and control games from deep has made him one of the most consistent performers in European soccer.

While interest from Real Madrid generated headlines in Europe, the financial power of the Saudi Pro League has also raised questions about whether the Portugal international could eventually be tempted by a massive offer similar to those accepted by many stars in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Canal 11, the player acknowledged the enormous financial incentives available in Saudi Arabia. Yet he delivered a short but powerful statement that summed up his approach to career decisions. “Let’s not be naive. I’m more committed to a stable career.”

The seven-word declaration — “I’m more committed to a stable career” — revealed the midfielder’s priorities clearly: long-term sporting success matters more to him than financial gain. He went on to elaborate on his reasoning, explaining that he already earns a significant salary playing at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. and Vitinha #17 of Paris Saint-Germain.

“I already earn very well here in Europe, at a big club. Doubling or tripling that salary wouldn’t make me any happier.” The remark stands out in an era when many top players have accepted massive offers from the Middle East. The comments represent one of the clearest statements yet from the Portuguese international about his long-term future, especially after he signed a contract extension with PSG that runs until 2029.

