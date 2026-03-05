Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic at risk as Portugal captain’s injury concerns threaten pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly showdown with USMNT and Mexico

The soccer world may soon miss a moment many fans had been waiting for: a potential showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Pulisic on the international stage. As preparations intensify for the next international window, uncertainty has suddenly surrounded the Portuguese icon following a worrying injury update from his club, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has been enjoying another prolific season in the Saudi Pro League, continuing to lead the attack for the Riyadh-based club while also remaining the central figure of the Portugal national team. At the same time, excitement had been building for the Selecao’s upcoming friendlies against the Mexico national team and the United States men’s national team; fixtures that could have featured a high-profile duel with Milan star Pulisic.

However, recent developments have thrown those expectations into doubt. Ronaldo’s injury has triggered concern not only for his club but also for Portugal’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While the full implications were not immediately clear, the situation has raised a crucial question: could the Portuguese captain miss those highly anticipated matches entirely?

The concern began during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Fayha. Ronaldo, who had already missed a penalty earlier in the game, was visibly in discomfort late in the match before eventually being substituted in the 81st minute. Soon after, the Riyadh outfit confirmed the diagnosis in an official statement. “Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

The update immediately raised alarms because of the timing. Ronaldo has been one of the most decisive players in the Saudi Pro League this season, delivering 22 goals and seven assists in just 24 league appearances, making him the competition’s top scorer. His performances have played a crucial role in Al-Nassr’s title push under coach Jorge Jesus, with the club fighting for its first league championship of the Ronaldo era. If the injury sidelines him for several weeks, it would leave a major void not only for Al-Nassr but also for Portugal’s upcoming international fixtures.

Race against time for international friendlies

Portugal’s next matches are part of the final preparations before the 2026 World Cup, making them extremely important for coach Roberto Martínez. The national team is scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 at the historic reopening of the famous Estadio Azteca, before taking on the United States on March 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to medical assessments relayed by Saudi physical therapist Thamer Al-Shahrani and widely reported by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the recovery timeline could threaten Ronaldo’s participation in those matches. “Cristiano Ronaldo could be out for up to four weeks with muscle injury. More tests will follow soon as Cristiano is working with clear target to return ASAP after hamstring problems”, the Italian journalist revealed.

Romano added that the timeline could extend long enough to affect the upcoming international break. “He’s expected to miss the upcoming two games as his recovery could take 2-4 weeks maximum — also on this will depend his presence with Portugal this month.” In other words, Ronaldo may not be available for the clashes against Mexico and the USMNT, meaning the anticipated meeting with Pulisic might not happen after all.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts

Crucial moment before the World Cup

The timing of the injury is particularly sensitive because these friendlies are expected to be Portugal’s final competitive rehearsals before the 2026 World Cup. For Ronaldo, the tournament could represent his sixth and potentially final World Cup appearance, further increasing the importance of maintaining full fitness in the months leading up to the competition.

Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo has repeatedly defied expectations throughout his career with his remarkable physical conditioning. He has often returned from injuries faster than predicted and rarely misses extended periods of action. That resilience gives hope to both Al-Nassr and Portugal supporters that he could yet recover in time.

