Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another remarkable achievement with Al-Nassr after the Saudi Arabian club extended its extraordinary scoring run, while Lionel Messi remains part of a separate statistical comparison that adds another chapter to their long-running rivalry. The Portuguese forward played his part in a historic team milestone, although the numbers from his recent appearances reveal an intriguing battle with his Argentine counterpart.

Al-Nassr reached the landmark with a 1-0 victory over Al-Hazem on November 28, 2026, in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League. The result extended the club’s remarkable run to 100 consecutive league matches with at least one goal, making it the first team in soccer history to achieve that feat.

The streak began on December 8, 2023, when Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 4-1. The Saudi Arabian side has maintained its attacking consistency for more than two years, surpassing the previous record of 93 consecutive scoring matches shared by River Plate and Benfica.

Samu Costa supplied the decisive moment against Al-Hazem, scoring in the 25th minute before VAR confirmed the goal shortly afterwards. Ronaldo started alongside fellow Portuguese forward Joao Felix and completed the full 90 minutes as Ange Postecoglou’s players secured another three points.

Ronaldo celebrates collective achievement

The milestone prompted Ronaldo to share his pride on social media, posting photographs with his teammates as Al-Nassr celebrated the historic accomplishment. The club captain was keen to recognize the collective effort behind the record rather than claim the achievement for himself.

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The Portuguese forward wrote: “A great win and 100 consecutive league games in which the team have scored. I am proud to be part of this achievement.” Ronaldo has been an important contributor throughout the run, scoring 81 league goals during Al-Nassr’s 100-game streak. His contribution has helped the club establish itself as one of the most consistent attacking teams in domestic action.

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Messi edges Ronaldo in latest 100-game comparison

While Ronaldo celebrated Al-Nassr’s historic team achievement, a comparison of the forwards’ most recent 100 club appearances offers a different outcome. Messi scored 84 goals in his last 100 appearances for Inter Miami, narrowly surpassing Ronaldo’s 82 for the Saudi giant.

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The figures cover different periods, with Ronaldo’s appearances running from April 27, 2024, to November 28, 2026, while Messi’s span from May 11, 2024, to November 27, 2026. Messi therefore holds a slight advantage in total goals and scoring rate, registering 0.84 goals per appearance compared with Ronaldo’s 0.82.

Competition Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr Lionel Messi at Inter Miami Domestic league Saudi Pro League: 65 MLS Regular Season: 65 Domestic playoffs — MLS Cup Playoffs: 7 Continental competition AFC Champions League: 11 CONCACAF Champions Cup: 6 Secondary cup competition King’s Cup: 3 Leagues Cup: 4 Super Cup Saudi Super Cup: 3 Campeones Cup: 1 Club World Cup — 1 Total goals 82 84 Goals per game 0.82 0.84 Timeframe Apr 27, 2024 – Nov 28, 2026 May 11, 2024 – Nov 27, 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Goals in their last 100 club games

Ronaldo’s 82-goal return included 65 goals in the Saudi Pro League, 11 in the AFC Champions League competitions, three in the King’s Cup and three in the Saudi Super Cup. Eighteen of his goals came from penalties, underlining his effectiveness as a penalty-box finisher.

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Messi’s 84 goals were spread across several competitions, including 65 in the MLS regular season, seven in the MLS Cup playoffs, six in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and four in the Leagues Cup. He also scored once in the FIFA Club World Cup and once in the Campeones Cup.