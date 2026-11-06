Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor revealed as Jorge Jesus names new Portugal captain, but the coach has one clear rule

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has forced Portugal to begin a new chapter, with head coach Jorge Jesus already outlining how the national team will move forward without its legendary captain. The appointment of a new leader marks a major change for the squad, although Jesus has made it clear that his decision follows an established principle rather than personal preference.

Ronaldo announced his retirement on November 5, 2026, bringing an end to 23 years with Portugal, 234 appearances and a record 146 international goals. His departure also leaves a significant leadership vacancy after he wore the captain’s armband for more than 18 years.

Replacing Ronaldo will be a considerable challenge given the length and success of his leadership. He first wore Portugal’s armband in a friendly against Brazil on February 6, 2007, before becoming the permanent captain in July 2008 under Carlos Queiroz.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner captained Portugal for more than 18 years, making 172 appearances as captain and leading the national team to its first European Championship title at Euro 2016. He also lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019 and 2025, establishing himself as one of the most influential figures in the country’s soccer history.

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His final appearance as captain came in the Selecao’s 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales on September 24, 2026. The retirement announcement followed a difficult period involving disagreements with Jesus, including the superstar’s frustration after being left on the bench against Norway and his subsequent departure from the national team camp.

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Jorge Jesus outlines Portugal’s new captaincy structure

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal’s November Nations League fixtures, Jesus explained that the national team would continue following its traditional approach when selecting captains. The coach identified five experienced players who will form the leadership group following Ronaldo’s departure.

“In the national team, captains are selected based on the number of international appearances each player has made. There are currently five players at the top of that ranking, and interestingly, all five have previously played under my management at the clubs I have worked with,” Jesus explained.

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He then confirmed that the existing selection principle would remain unchanged, revealing the player who leads the appearance ranking among those available after Ronaldo. “That principle will remain unchanged. The player with the most international appearances after Cristiano is Bernardo Silva, followed by Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes. Those are the five players.”

Bernardo Silva is therefore set to inherit Portugal’s captaincy, having accumulated 115 international appearances. The Real Madrid midfielder leads the remaining group, ahead of Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with Bernardo Silva #10

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The rule that determined Ronaldo’s successor

Jesus’ explanation makes the selection process straightforward: Portugal’s captaincy is determined by international appearances, with the most-capped available player taking priority. Rather than choosing someone based on reputation, position, or individual leadership qualities, the coach intends to preserve the seniority-based hierarchy. The five players identified by Jesus have the following international appearance records:

Rank Player International caps 1. Bernardo Silva 115 2. Bruno Fernandes 97 3. Ruben Dias 84 4. Joao Cancelo 77 5. Ruben Neves 73 Portugal’s most-capped active players

The order of the remaining leadership group could be adjusted depending on availability, but Silva is clearly ahead of his teammates in terms of international experience. Jesus also pointed out that all five players have previously worked under him at club level, giving him familiarity with their personalities and leadership qualities.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Bernardo Silva #10 of Portugal react after conceding a goal.

Silva’s appointment comes during an important period in his career, with the midfielder reportedly enjoying an increasingly influential role at Real Madrid. Jesus praised his performances and expressed confidence in his ability to handle the responsibility.

“He’s going through a good spell at Real Madrid, and it’s not easy to be a regular starter for a team like Real Madrid, one of the best in the world. I have no doubts about Bernardo’s ability,” the coach said. He added that Silva would be able to “contribute his experience and quality as a player” to the national team.

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