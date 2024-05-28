Premier League giants Tottenham recently agreed with Leipzig to a season-long loan deal for striker Timo Werner. Werner joined Tottenham from Leipzig in January on a loan with the option to buy for $18.5 million. He appeared in 13 games for Spurs, scoring two goals and adding three assists in limited time.

The ex-Chelsea attacker joined Leipzig in August 2022 coming off a $22 million deal. Since joining Die Roten Bullen, Werner scored 18 goals across two years and 54 appearances.

Per sources, Tottenham will cover Werner’s $255,000-per-week salary while accepting the buy clause of around $18-20 million.

Werner vital in Tottenham season

Werner joined Tottenham in this year’s winter transfer window. He joined a talented attacking crew of Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min, and more, fitting in nicely. Werner split time as a center-forward and a left-winger cutting in with his right.

“He came in at an important time in January when Sonny [Son Heung-Min] was away [at the Asian Cup], then Richy [Richarlison] got an injury. We were short in wide areas,” Postecoglou told ESPN. “Him coming in was very helpful for us and I think he’s made an impact but to make those definitive decisions, I still need some clarity about what we’ve got here first.”

One of Werner’s biggest difficulties at Spurs was a lack of finishing. Despite his shot attempts generating 3.7 expected goals (xG), Werner scored just twice. The difference showed how often he spurned his chances in front of the goal.

However, Werner has become a versatile player for manager Ange Postecoglou, and his depth and experience will be needed going into the season. He can retain possession and beat his man on the wing while also creating opportunities. Werner is also a likable person among teammates and staff in the locker room.

Tottenham optimistic of closing deal

With Werner snubbed from Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad, nothing is blocking a summertime deal for the German. Werner is reportedly happy to stay in London thanks to the consistent playtime and relative success he found at the club.

“I think from our perspective there’s a deadline there,” Postecoglou told football.london. Again, much of that will depend on the negotiations between the clubs and how Timo feels. From my perspective, I’m comfortable with that situation and I’ll let the other guys steer it to see what kind of outcome there is.”

Postecoglou and Tottenham higher-ups view Werner as a replacement for Bryan Gil, who was sparsely used in his time with Spurs. Gil will sign with Valencia on loan at the beginning of the transfer window. Winger Ivan Perišić will also leave, likely signing with his boyhood club Hajduk Split.

Werner should have a very successful season with Spurs, especially based on how he performed in his first stint with Spurs and how his skillset transformed during his time in London. He’s creative and dynamic on the ball, and he offers an interesting competition in the attacking spots. Although Son will likely start on the left and Richarlison in the center, Werner offers healthy competition and depth in both positions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO