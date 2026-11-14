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How to watch Portugal vs Denmark match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Joao Felix of Portugal
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix of Portugal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Denmark on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portugal vs Denmark
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal host Denmark on Saturday, November 14 in the Nations League. Portugal come into this one on a run of three straight wins, beating Norway 2-1 on October 4 after a 4-2 win over Denmark on October 1 and a 2-1 win over Norway on September 27. That stretch has given them a strong run of form heading into this rematch, and they will look to build on the result they already have over this same opponent.
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Denmark arrive having won two of their last three, beating Wales 1-0 on October 4 and Wales 2-0 on September 27, sandwiched around a 2-4 loss to Portugal on October 1. That defeat is the one blemish in an otherwise positive stretch for the Danes, and they will see this match as a chance to settle the score against the team that handed them their only loss in that span.

Portugal vs Denmark: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Denmark vs. Portugal 2-4 October 1, 2026 UEFA Nations League
Portugal vs. Denmark 5-2 March 23, 2025 UEFA Nations League
Denmark vs. Portugal 1-0 March 20, 2025 UEFA Nations League
Portugal vs. Denmark 1-0 October 8, 2015 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Denmark vs. Portugal 0-1 October 14, 2014 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Denmark vs. Portugal 2-3 June 13, 2012 UEFA European Championship
Denmark vs. Portugal 2-1 October 11, 2011 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Portugal vs. Denmark 3-1 October 8, 2010 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Denmark vs. Portugal 1-1 September 5, 2009 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Portugal vs. Denmark 2-3 September 10, 2008 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

2026-27 UEFA Nations League group standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts
1 Portugal 4 +5 12
2 Denmark 4 +0 6
3 Norway 4 -2 3
4 Wales 4 -3 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Moldova vs. Kazakhstan Friday, November 13, 2026 12:00 PM
Andorra vs. Gibraltar Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Liechtenstein vs. Azerbaijan Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Bulgaria vs. Iceland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Luxembourg vs. Estonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Slovakia vs. Faroe Islands Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Slovenia vs. Switzerland Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Scotland vs. North Macedonia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Serbia vs. Germany Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Netherlands vs. Greece Friday, November 13, 2026 2:45 PM
Kosovo vs. Israel Saturday, November 14, 2026 9:00 AM
Georgia vs. Hungary Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Norway vs. Wales Saturday, November 14, 2026 12:00 PM
Sweden vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Romania vs. Poland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Austria vs. Ireland Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Portugal vs. Denmark Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Latvia vs. Armenia Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Cyprus vs. Montenegro Sunday, November 15, 2026 9:00 AM
Finland vs. San Marino Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Belarus vs. Albania Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:00 PM
Spain vs. England Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Croatia vs. Czechia Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
France vs. Turkey Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Belgium vs. Italy Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:45 PM

Details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Portugal vs Denmark and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Portugal will face Denmark on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Portugal vs Denmark game in the United States.
  • Portugal lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal vs Denmark: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Portugal vs Denmark: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Portugal vs Denmark in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

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