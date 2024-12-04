In recent years, Saudi Arabian clubs have launched an aggressive campaign to attract some of the world’s top soccer talent, shaking the foundations of European soccer. Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema have already made the lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League. More recently, Vinicius has been the subject of relentless speculation, with reports suggesting Saudi clubs are ready to pay record-breaking sums for his signature. However, Real Madrid has made it abundantly clear: the Brazilian is not for sale.

Yet, the Saudi Pro League isn’t done raiding Los Blancos—and the latest target isn’t the 24-year-old Ballon d’Or runner-up. There’s a new twist to the story, and it involves one of Madrid’s most pivotal players.

Amid the headlines swirling around Vinicius, it has emerged that the Saudi Pro League is now setting its sights on Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid’s indispensable goalkeeper. According to Marca, several Saudi clubs are preparing lucrative offers for the Belgian shot-stopper, hoping to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu before the 2025-2026 season.

Courtois, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has been a linchpin for Madrid, delivering crucial performances in their recent Champions League and La Liga triumphs. His agility, commanding presence, and ability to pull off game-saving stops have made him a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

What is Courtois and Real Madrid’s stance?

Despite the interest, Courtois has made his position crystal clear: he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid anytime soon. The Belgian goalkeeper remains committed to his role and is uninterested in the lucrative offers coming from Saudi Arabia. Marca reports, “Courtois is particularly keen to reject interest that comes his way from Saudi Arabia,” emphasizing his desire to remain an integral part of Madrid’s future.

Real Madrid, too, appears firm in their stance. While the Belgian’s current contract is set to run until June 2026, no discussions about an extension have taken place yet. Nonetheless, the club is content with Courtois as their first-choice goalkeeper and has no intention of parting with him before his contract expires.

Could Courtois change his mind?

While Courtois has no immediate plans to leave, the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia cannot be completely ruled out. Should he express a desire to leave, Real Madrid would not easily let him go. According to reports, the club would either expect Saudi clubs to meet a substantial transfer fee or require Courtois to see out the remaining year of his contract.

For now, however, the Belgian veteran remains focused on his duties at Madrid. His dedication underscores his importance to the team. As one of the most reliable players in Ancelotti’s squad, Courtois’ departure would be a massive blow to Real Madrid’s ambitions.