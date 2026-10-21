How to watch Como 1907 vs Manchester United match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Como 1907 vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Como 1907 vs Manchester United WHAT Champions League WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Wednesday, October 21, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Como 1907 host Manchester United on Wednesday, October 21 in the Champions League. Como arrive in good form, having beaten Fiorentina 3-1 last Sunday after a 2-3 loss to Feyenoord on October 14 and a 0-0 draw with Roma on October 11. That mixed stretch shows a team capable of scoring freely but still searching for consistency at the back, and a result against United would be a significant marker for their European campaign.

Manchester United visit Como off a 1-1 draw with Leeds on October 18, sandwiched between a 0-2 defeat to Atlético Madrid on October 13 and a 1-1 draw with Spurs on October 10. Three winless matches in a row have left United short on momentum heading into this trip to Italy. They will need a more decisive performance to avoid a fourth game without a victory and to keep their Champions League campaign on track.

Como 1907 vs Manchester United record

There is no notable head-to-head history between these two sides, so Wednesday’s meeting carries extra weight as a fresh test for both. For Como, it is a chance to measure themselves against one of English football’s traditional powers. For Manchester United, it is an opportunity to find their first win in four matches on the road in Italy.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 11 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 12 Como 1907 2 +2 3 13 Manchester United 2 +2 3 14 Villarreal 2 +1 3 15 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 17 Manchester City 2 +0 3 18 Dortmund 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Roma 2 -1 1 26 PSV 2 -1 1 27 Viking 2 -2 1 28 Fenerbahce 2 -6 1 29 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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Summary