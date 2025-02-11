Liga MX giants Monterrey are looking to make an ambitious move in the transfer market by pursuing French striker Karim Benzema, with the help of his former Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos. If successful, this signing could mark a historic moment for Mexican soccer, as Benzema—one of the greatest strikers of his generation—would bring star power and experience to the Monterrey squad ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Club World Cup.

Recently, Monterrey officially announced the signing of Sergio Ramos, the World Cup-winning Spanish defender, on a one-year contract with an option for an additional season. The former Real Madrid and PSG star had been without a team for six months before agreeing to join the Mexican club. His arrival has already electrified Rayados fans, and now, rumors are swirling that he could help recruit another former teammate—Karim Benzema.

According to journalist Willie Gonzalez from RG Deportiva, Ramos has personally reached out to Benzema, discussing the club, the city, the management, the ownership, and the salaries to convince him to consider a move to Liga MX.

“Sergio Ramos has already spoken with Benzema. He has shared everything about the team, the city, the management, the ownership, the salaries… everything. It wouldn’t be surprising if Benzema arrives for the Club World Cup. It’s possible he might not come, but Ramos is already making arrangements,” Gonzalez reported.

Challenges of signing Benzema

Benzema joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in July 2023, signing a massive contract worth $108 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players in world soccer. Despite initial challenges with management issues, he has since become a key player for the club, scoring 16 goals in 18 matches.

While Rayados would love to bring him to Mexico, his enormous salary remains a significant obstacle. Matching his wages would be virtually impossible, but Monterrey hopes to entice him with a short-term deal, particularly as the Club World Cup approaches in July 2025.

Another hurdle is his contract situation. Benzema is currently tied to Al-Ittihad until July 2026, but there is a possibility that the Saudi club may not exercise their option to extend his deal. If that happens, the Rayados could negotiate directly with the player, potentially securing him on a free transfer or a reduced fee.

Why Monterrey wants Benzema

Monterrey’s pursuit of Benzema is not just about boosting their squad—it is part of their long-term strategy to compete at the highest level. Rayados have qualified for the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in July 2025. With 32 teams competing, the tournament will be the most competitive edition in history, featuring the best clubs from around the world.

Despite the financial and contractual challenges, the Mexicna outfit has a history of pulling off high-profile signings. Over the years, they have brought in big names like Vincent Janssen, Sergio Canales, and now Sergio Ramos.