After a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Paul Pogba has had his four-year ban from football reduced to 18 months.

The Juventus midfielder described the situation as a “nightmare” that is finally “over”. He will be allowed to return to club training in the New Year. Pogba will be eligible to play competitive matches starting in March 2025 as the ban is backdated to 11 September 2023.

CAS releases statement on Pogba appeal

On Monday, the CAS released a detailed statement regarding its decision:

“The CAS Panel based its decision on the evidence and legal arguments made that Mr. Pogba’s ingestion of DHEA, the substance for which he tested positive, was not intentional and was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed by a medical doctor in Florida.”

Pogba was suspended by Italy’s national doping tribunal (NADO) in February 2023 after a positive test for a testosterone-boosting substance banned by WADA. Pogba argued that he had unknowingly ingested the substance at the recommendation of his doctor. The CAS acknowledged this but noted that Pogba should have exercised greater caution.

“Mr. Pogba’s case was supported by several experts. Much of the evidence provided by Mr. Pogba was unopposed [by NADO]. The CAS Panel determined, however, that Mr. Pogba was not without fault and that, as a professional football player, he should have paid greater care in the circumstances.”

The Juventus dilemma

Since February 2023, Paul Pogba has been earning Italy’s statutory wage of around €2,000 a month. Soon, his salary will revert to his annual salary of €10m a year. This creates a financial dilemma for Juventus, as he won’t be eligible to play until March 2025 despite being one of the club’s highest earners. The sharp increase in wages hurts Juventus given it invested heavily in the midfield.

Juventus brought in Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, and Teun Koopmeiners during the summer. This was in addition to Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, and Nicolo Fagioli, who have been impressive so far this season. With limited space for Pogba’s reintegration into the starting line-up, there are growing reports that the club may part ways with the French international in January.

Can Ligue 1 provide Paul Pogba a path to playing time

If Pogba can rediscover his form, a return to France’s national team could be on the cards. Manager Didier Deschamps is a long-time admirer of Pogba. His creativity was notably missing from France’s run at Euro 2024. Even Kylian Mbappé expressed that he and France missed playing alongside Pogba. However, at club level, Pogba’s path to success is unclear.

Given Pogba’s fondness for visiting the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the off-season, both the MLS and Saudi Pro League have emerged as potential destinations for the former Manchester United star. However, a return to his roots in France might also provide an opportunity for Pogba to reignite his career.

Ligue 1 has had an exciting start to the season after being close to a TV blackout earlier in the summer. The French football authority struggled to sell domestic broadcasting rights before BeIN Sports and DAZN stepped in with a last-minute deal.

Paris Saint-Germain has been adjusting to life without Kylian Mbappé for the first time in seven years. AS Monaco, Olympique Marseille, and Stade de Reims have emerged as contenders in the title race. Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille strengthened its ambitions with signings like Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Marseille could be a potentially realistic destination for Pogba in Ligue 1.

Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, which is in the eastern suburbs of Paris. The rivalry between Paris and Marseille is among the most contentious in France. Despite never playing for PSG, he spent his youth career close to Paris for Torcy and Le Havre. Then Manchester United scouted the Frenchman.

A move to Marseille could offer Pogba a final opportunity to return to elite football. In doing so, he would secure one last major contract whilst representing France.

