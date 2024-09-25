A shocking development has put Egypt, one of the most successful African countries, in the dark about potentially being excluded from the 2026 World Cup. This situation stems from a legal conflict between the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and a Switzerland-based company responsible for organizing international friendly matches. Failure to resolve this dispute could result in severe sanctions from FIFA, including Egypt’s removal from the World Cup Qualifiers.

The Egyptian national team has been performing admirably in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently unbeaten and four points ahead of their closest rivals, Guinea-Bissau. As a result, the Pharaohs’ potential disqualification would not only be a shock to fans. It could also derail the nation’s hopes of appearing in soccer’s most prestigious tournament.

The conflict traces back to a contractual disagreement between the EFA and a Swiss company involved in the organization of international friendlies. On December 5, 2023, FIFA’s tribunal ruled in favor of the Swiss firm. The EFA must pay a fine for breaching the contract. According to Blick, a Swiss publication that first reported the story, the Egyptian FA failed to meet its obligations. That resulted in FIFA imposing further penalties on the association.

Despite these rulings, the Egyptian FA has yet to settle the fine. FIFA then issued a final warning and an additional 30-day extension for payment. Should the EFA fail to comply within this extended period, the consequences could be dire. Egypt may not be able to participate in the World Cup qualifying campaign, according to FIFA’s disciplinary committee. That would be a catastrophic outcome for a nation that takes immense pride in its soccer achievements.

Egypt’s struggles with compliance

The unpaid fine has not only put Egypt’s World Cup qualification in jeopardy. It has also raised questions about the administrative efficiency of the EFA. Despite FIFA’s tribunal ruling, followed by a series of sanctions, the EFA’s failure to resolve the issue reflects a significant lapse in the organization’s handling of international obligations. In February 2024, the EFA was given a 30-day deadline to pay the fine.

By August, no payment had been made. That prompted FIFA to issue a final warning and an additional 30-day grace period, which is now approaching its end. The final deadline for the EFA to settle the fine was September 19, 2024. As this date passed without resolution, the threat of expulsion from the World Cup qualifiers now looms large over Egyptian soccer.

Implications of World Cup ban

For Egypt, a nation with a rich soccer history and record champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, exclusion from the 2026 World Cup would be nothing short of a disaster. The Pharaohs have been dominant in their qualification group, amassing 10 points from four matches. Their current position places them at the top of Group A in the CAF (Confederation of African Soccer) qualifiers. They will likely secure a place in the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

If FIFA imposes the ultimate sanction and bans Egypt from World Cup qualification, the ramifications would be far-reaching. It would also hurt the development of the sport in Egypt. Diminishing Egypt’s reputation on the international stage means a significant blow to the morale of both players and fans.

This scenario would also have broader implications for African soccer. Egypt is one of the continent’s most storied teams, having qualified for the World Cup multiple times, most recently in 2018. Their absence would not only affect the competitive balance of the African qualification process but also reduce the continent’s representation in the tournament, as Egypt has long been one of the standard-bearers for African soccer on the global stage.

