Real Madrid’s legacy of star-studded squads is well-documented, and the club continues to operate with one eye on the future and the other firmly on their immediate ambitions. In the summer of 2024, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain marked a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu. A packed stadium witnessed the French superstar’s unveiling, signaling the resurgence of the Galactico ethos under president Florentino Perez.

While Mbappe’s €15 million per year after-tax salary makes him Real Madrid’s highest-paid player, the club’s vision isn’t solely centered on him. Instead, Los Blancos are taking decisive steps to ensure that two of their other burgeoning stars—Vinicius and Jude Bellingham—are elevated to a similar pedestal. But how exactly are they planning to achieve this?

Vinicius and Jude Bellingham have been crucial to Real Madrid’s recent successes. Their performances have driven the team to La Liga and Champions League titles, and they achieved further recognition by securing second and third places in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

To underline their importance, Real Madrid is preparing to offer them wage parity with Mbappe. Currently earning approximately €10 million per year after tax, both players are set for a significant 50% salary hike, which would see them earning €15 million annually.

While the €100 million signing bonus Mbappe received upon joining Madrid may not be replicated, this wage adjustment signals the club’s intent to position the duo as cornerstones of their future. As per The Athletic: “Real Madrid plan to give Bellingham and Vinicius wages on par with Mbappe in their next contracts.”

Vinicius: Crucial contract renewal

Vinicius, a mainstay at Madrid since 2018, has grown into one of the world’s best wingers. Known for his pace, flair, and ability to deliver in crucial moments, he has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in just 21 games this season.

With his contract running until 2027, Real Madrid will likely enter negotiations next summer, especially given the reported interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. A bumper deal would not only reflect his contributions but also fend off external suitors.

Bellingham’s rise: From new signing to key figure

When Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid in 2023, expectations were high. The English midfielder, just 20 years old, has delivered on those expectations with remarkable performances. Bellingham boasts seven goals and six assists in 22 appearances this season, cementing his reputation as a generational talent.

Although his contract runs through 2029, Madrid’s willingness to revise his wages early indicates how integral he is to their plans. By securing Bellingham on equal terms with Mbappe, Madrid would reinforce his status as one of their central figures moving forward.