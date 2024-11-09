With Neymar’s future at Al Hilal uncertain, the Saudi giants are reportedly preparing a blockbuster move in the upcoming transfer window. Initially linked with Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has now shifted its focus, making Liverpool star Mohamed Salah their top priority.

According to Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, the Saudi Pro League champions are determined to secure Salah’s signature next summer. The success of this move heavily depends on Liverpool’s stance, as Salah enters the final year of his contract with negotiations over an extension stalling.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains under contract with Al Nassr until 2025, with the club eager to extend his deal through 2026. The Portuguese icon has already expressed his intent to retire at Al Nassr, making a switch to a direct rival unlikely.

Beyond footballing reasons, Salah’s potential transfer could hold significant strategic value for the Saudi Pro League. Adding Egypt’s biggest star to the league would bolster its international appeal and may even secure a tailored broadcasting package for Egypt, aligning with the Pro League’s plans to renegotiate international television rights in 2025.

While Salah has not directly addressed the transfer rumors, his recent message on social media left fans wondering about his future. “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches, but there’s only one champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like,” Salah posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Salah already drew interest from Saudi Arabia before

This isn’t the first time Salah has been linked to the Saudi Pro League. In the summer of 2023, Al Ittihad made a massive offer of €150 million after an initial €80 million bid was rejected. However, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was resolute in keeping Salah, dismissing any possibility of a transfer.

“Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and is essential to everything we do. If there were anything, the answer would be no… My philosophy in life is that I think about a problem when I have it, and there is absolutely nothing right now,” Klopp stated at the time, emphasizing Salah’s value to the team.