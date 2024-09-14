Adrien Rabiot, the French international, finds himself in an unusual position—still without a club after his contract with Juventus expired.

The 29-year-old’s high salary demands have stalled negotiations with several interested parties, keeping him in limbo as a free agent.

Despite interest from top clubs, Rabiot’s insistence on a lucrative contract package has become a significant barrier to finalizing a deal.

His decision to leave Italy after five years in Serie A has led to a series of rejections from clubs unwilling to meet his financial terms.

According to reports, the midfielder is seeking $11 million per season in wages; coupled with a hefty $16.6 million signing-on bonus.

Adding to the complexity, his agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, is requesting a significant commission. The combined package Rabiot is asking for amounts to a reported $44 million over three years; thus, many clubs view it as excessive.

The Bianconeri had attempted to retain Rabiot for an additional two years, offering him $8.3 million per season; a similar deal to his previous contract.

However, the midfielder turned down the offer, confident he could secure better terms elsewhere. Negotiations with Manchester United last summer collapsed over similar wage demands; to make matters worse, Rabiot has since encountered the same issue with other clubs; including Milan and several teams in Turkey.

Newcastle and other clubs back off

Despite initial interest, Newcastle have now stepped back from pursuing Rabiot, primarily due to his steep financial expectations.

The Premier League club, known for its strategic financial planning under manager Eddie Howe, is wary of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

As such, they are reluctant to meet the player’s demands; particularly when they are not competing in European club competitions this season, Football Insider claims.

Rabiot, meanwhile, is reportedly uninterested in joining the Magpies unless he can play in European competitions.

They narrowly missed out on a UEFA Conference League spot last season; finishing seventh in the Premier League, just three points behind Chelsea. This has likely played a role in Rabiot’s decision to reject a move to St. James’ Park.

Other clubs, such as Galatasaray, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr, have also been linked with the player, but none have been willing to meet his financial expectations.

The only league capable of offering the kind of package he desires is the Saudi Pro League; but a move there could impact his prospects with the French national team. Even France coach Didier Deschamps has expressed concern over Rabiot’s current situation, stating that he cannot call him up until he finds a club.

Deschamps described the situation as “embarrassing” during a press conference this week, emphasizing the urgency for Rabiot to resolve his future.

What now for Rabiot?

Rabiot’s career trajectory has been impressive, especially during his five-year stint with Juventus. He played 212 matches for the Italian giants across all competitions, scoring 22 goals.

He was also a key player for France during their Euro 2024 campaign, starting in all five of their matches, including their quarter-final defeat to eventual winners Spain.

Despite his talent and experience, his contract demands have put him in a precarious position. As the transfer deadline has passed, Rabiot still has the advantage of being able to sign with clubs outside the transfer window due to his free-agent status.

However, the lack of interest from major European clubs is narrowing his options.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Visionhaus