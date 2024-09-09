Manchester United is reportedly monitoring 26-year-old attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. The English international has an $89 million release clause that United can activate next summer. Eze could be part of a slew of changes that Manchester United wants to make to bolster its squad.

Despite drawing ample interest, no club triggered that massive release clause on Eberechi Eze in the 2024 summer transfer window. This admittedly surprised Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. Talking to Sky Sports News, Parish claimed that he was “astounded” that clubs did not move for Eze during the summer. Many were expecting the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to pursue Eze.

Manchester United will be busy once again next summer

It appears that the window of opportunity to secure Eze’s services will reopen next summer. United will also seek to sign a midfielder, a center-back, and a left-back. Manchester United had multiple advances for Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite rejected this past summer. It cannot be ruled out that the Red Devils may go back in for him next summer.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United is searching for a left-back. This has been a problem position for the past year due to the perpetual injuries of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United were expected to bring in a specialist left-back this past summer. The signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich has plastered the left-back crisis temporarily, as he can play both sides at full-back.

It is unclear what profile of midfielder United will target next summer. This past summer Manchester United secured their primary defensive midfield target of Manuel Ugarte. Recent Carrington Academy graduate Toby Collyer has ample support at Old Trafford. Collyer, like Ugarte, is a defensive midfielder, so perhaps United will look for more central/attacking midfielders next summer.

Free agent Adrien Rabiot has been a common name in the rumor mill at Old Trafford. He remains a cost-effective option that Man United could pursue if he is still available by next year.

Bringing Eberechi Eze to Manchester United has consequences for Rashford

It is difficult not to think that Manchester United’s targeting of Eze is linked to Marcus Rashford’s future. After his best individual season at Man United in 2022/23, Rashford was painfully average throughout 2023/24. Many Man United fans remain unconvinced that Rashford will rediscover his best self this season, or ever again.

Rashford’s current contract expires in 2028. According to Transfermarkt, Rashford’s current market value is $66m. Should another underwhelming season ensue, United may feel the urge to cash in. Receiving a fee similar to Rashford’s market value would mean that Manchester United could immediately reinvest it into activating Eze’s release clause.

Maximizing the Englishman’s potential at Old Trafford

Eze is a versatile attacking player who is most effective on the left and through the middle as a 10. His particular effectiveness as a half-space player makes him especially dangerous against low blocks. The left half-space is primarily where he operated last season. He scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in the Premier League last season.

Stylistically, Eze and Rashford are different in how they approach the game. Rashford at his best is a lethal inside forward, while Eze is more creative. Paradoxically, Eze has played closer to goal than Rashford this season. Erik ten Hag has deployed Rashford closer to the touchline as a traditional winger, while Eze has a free role at Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner.

Should Eze join United, Old Trafford would be receiving a similar profile of player to Jadon Sancho and Michael Olise. Eze is another paragon of the current ‘wingfielder’ trend that is permeating European soccer. So this begs the question of whether Eze would be a shrewd signing.

For Eze to work out at Manchester United, he needs the same free role that he currently enjoys at Selhurst Park. The license to roam. Limiting him to holding width at the touchline and creating space for runners inside restricts what makes Eze effective.

Allowing Eze to roam mobilizes him in every aspect of play. In the middle 3rd, this means creating central overloads. In the final third, this means positional rotations between Eze and the other attacking players. Fluid attacking rotations between Eze, Bruno Fernandes, and the striker will be most conducive to creating consistent goalscoring opportunities.

If Manchester United is serious about securing Eze, then they must not put breaks on him.

