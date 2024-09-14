Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had a plan in place to target Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The England international was previously expected to move on from the Eagles during the recent summer transfer period.

Nevertheless, suitable offers for the star ultimately never came. This lack of real interest in Eze even left Palace chairman Steve Parish “astounded.”

Eze Spurs Links

According to Football Transfers, Spurs previously reached a verbal agreement with the Palace playmaker months ago.

In fact, the report claims that Eze’s family was even invited to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April for a matchup with Arsenal. The Gunners ended up topping their bitter rivals 3-2 on the day.

The news outlet goes on to claim that Eze’s representatives then told Spurs that they planned to wait to decide the player’s future. This apparently came down to other top Premier League clubs showing interest in the star. Although no other offers eventually came, Eze’s head was seemingly turned.

Spurs, on the other hand, essentially used funds set aside for Eze to buy Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The North London side paid the Cherries around $71 million for the center forward. It was the most expensive signing by any English top-flight club this summer. Solanke is seen as a direct replacement for former Spurs superstar striker Harry Kane.

Versatile Palace star linked with Tottenham’s biggest rivals

After Spurs turned their attention towards Solanke, Arsenal and Manchester City became favorites to sign Eze. While both sides ultimately opted against the move, there is a solid chance that they will return with offers next summer. The midfielder would also seemingly fit in well with either club.

Arsenal filled the need for an extra creative player with Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling. The deal, however, is only a temporary loan. This means, assuming the winger’s move does not eventually become permanent, that the Gunners would likely still want to bring in another attacking option in 2025.

Not only is Eze talented enough for a move to a big club, but his versatility likely attracts Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. The playmaker is typically deployed as a number 10 yet he can be deployed in various roles. This includes out on either flank and even in deeper in central midfielder. Arteta has shown in recent years that he prefers targeting players that can play multiple positions.

City could need attacking upgrades as duo may look for moves

City would also be a likely destination for Eze as well. The reigning English champions have plenty of firepower within their squad at the moment. This, however, could very well soon change. Superstar midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been the best player in the position in all of Europe since joining City. Nevertheless, the Belgian star is currently in the final year under contract at the club.

Fellow playmaker Bernardo Silva has also been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona for more than a year. Although the star has remained with his current club, the Spanish side could very well come calling in 2025. The Portugal international’s current contract is also set to expire in 2026.

Eze may not be at the level of De Bruyne or Silva just yet, but he would be a suitable addition to the club if either were to leave. The current Palace star is expected to cost around $78 million next summer.

This is, of course, assuming top teams target the midfielder following the 2024/25 campaign.

