WORLD CUP
Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold at risk for World Cup 2026? Coach Tuchel shares ‘brave’ take on England’s big names

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham playing for England.
Thomas Tuchel is taking his first steps as head coach of the England national team, and so far, results have gone his way. Following the September international break, he shared a candid message ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 that could impact stars like Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Convincing wins over Andorra and Serbia put England within touching distance of securing qualification for the next World Cup. What made the team’s performance even more impressive was the fact that it came despite the absence of several top players.

Jude Bellingham was the most notable omission from the September call-up, as he remains sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery following his appearance at the Club World Cup 2025 with Real Madrid. Other stars left out due to injury included Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

The situation was different for a few other top-tier players who were not selected by Tuchel, not due to injury, but for tactical reasons. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish were among those left out — both having recently made club changes.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England.

Asked whether he would be willing to leave major stars off the roster if necessary, Tuchel didn’t hesitate. “I am always brave – you know that,” the coach said, according to The Guardian. “We took some brave decisions already. We nominated a squad of only 21 (outfield players) to keep the competition going.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

Tuchel is ready to make big decisions

With the World Cup now just nine months away, Thomas Tuchel knows he doesn’t have time to waste when shaping his squad. “The competition for places is on,” he said. “If you are in camp, you are in your best behaviour, your best shape, best form and you make the best of it. It’s a privilege to be in camp and then fight for your place … if you can help everyone to be better and to grow. This is what we did.”

Finally, the German coach made it clear that the potential absence of a star is a scenario he must always be ready for. “If a big player misses out on a tournament, we need to have solutions; if he misses a camp, we need to have solutions,” Tuchel said. “We have to focus on the guys who are available and who are ready to be the best versions of themselves and the best teammate possible.”

How is England doing in the World Cup qualifiers?

Under Thomas Tuchel, England have found strong results. The German coach has led the team in six matches, recording five wins and one loss. That defeat came in the only unofficial match of his tenure — a friendly against Senegal in June.

In the World Cup qualifiers, England have been flawless. They lead Group K with a perfect record, having won all five of their matches. They could secure their spot in the 2026 tournament as early as the October international break.

