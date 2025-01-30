Here are all of the details of where you can watch FCSB vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming: WHO FCSB vs Manchester United WHAT UEFA Europa League WHEN 3pm ET / Noon PT • Thursday, January 30, 2025 WHERE Paramount+, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.