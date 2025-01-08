Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup journey has captured headlines, not just for their on-field performances but also for their off-field legal maneuvers. After a commanding 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in the semi-finals, fans are now left wondering: will newly registered Dani Olmo and Pau Victor take part in the high-stakes final this Sunday? The answer remained uncertain until a dramatic development shifted the narrative.

Barcelona’s route to the Spanish Super Cup final was secured in style. With Hansi Flick opting to include the returning Gavi in the starting lineup for only the fourth time since his lengthy injury absence, the gamble paid off. The Spanish midfielder opened the scoring in the 17th minute, converting a clever cut-back from Alejandro Balde.

Despite missed opportunities from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans doubled their advantage in the second half when Yamal found the net, marking his return after three weeks out. The 2-0 victory was enough to secure a place in the final against either Real Madrid or Mallorca.

However, as the team celebrated, questions loomed about the availability of Olmo and Víctor, whose registrations had been stalled due to financial complications with La Liga.

Legal twist before semi-final

Just hours before the semi-final, Barcelona received pivotal news. After their attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were initially rejected by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the club turned to the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for a legal solution.

The CSD granted Barcelona a precautionary measure, allowing the players to be temporarily registered. In a statement, the council emphasized the potential harm to the players’ careers and the club’s competitiveness if the registrations were denied. “Professional athletes have the right to a sporting career in accordance with their potential,” the CSD noted, referencing Article 27 of Spain’s Sports Law.

Hansi Flick expressed his relief: “I’m really happy with it. I think the whole team, especially Dani and Pau, are more than happy. It’s the right decision.”

Barcelona’s challenges stemmed from La Liga’s strict financial fair play regulations. Despite Olmo’s €55 million transfer from Leipzig in August, the club struggled to meet wage restrictions and register the player beyond the initial stage of the season. Víctor faced similar hurdles, with both players caught in a bureaucratic stalemate.

The situation became so precarious that failure to register Olmo could have cost the club €250 million, including losses from his potential market value and salary claims. Barcelona managed to avert this financial crisis by invoking Article 130.2 of the RFEF’s regulations, which allows registration under “force majeure.” However, the current solution is only temporary. The case now moves to court, where a final ruling could take up to three months.

Will Olmo and Victor play in the final?

For now, the measure ensures that both Olmo and Victor are eligible to play in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final. Their availability is a boost for Flick, as Barcelona seeks its first trophy of the season. However, their actual participation will depend on Flick’s tactical decisions.

As Barcelona prepares for a showdown against fierce rivals, speculation continues to swirl. This temporary resolution may have bought time for the club and players, but the long-term future remains uncertain.