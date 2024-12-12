Barcelona emerged victorious in a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, securing their fifth consecutive Champions League victory. The result has solidified the Catalans’ position as strong contenders to qualify directly for the competition’s round of 16. However, the night wasn’t without its share of concerns, as Raphinha, one of Barcelona’s standout performers this season, had to be substituted in the 71st minute due to what appeared to be a calf injury.

Raphinha, who captained Barcelona and opened the scoring with his sixth Champions League goal of the season, appeared to suffer from a calf issue and was replaced in the second half. Naturally, fans feared the worst, given the Brazilian forward’s vital contributions to the team this season. However, coach Hansi Flick swiftly dismissed concerns about a serious injury.

“Raphinha is tired, not injured,” the German confirmed, offering much-needed reassurance to Barcelona supporters. According to additional reports, Raphinha’s substitution was due to cramping rather than a muscle tear or strain, and the issue is not expected to keep him sidelined.

The 27-year-old’s numbers this season speak volumes: 17 goals and 10 assists in just 23 appearances across all competitions. This remarkable form has solidified his place as one of the Catalans’ most critical players under Flick’s leadership.

Flick’s impact on Raphinha and Barcelona

Since joining Barcelona, the German tactician has introduced a high-energy system that has brought out the best in players like Raphinha. The Brazilian, once questioned for his inconsistency during his first two seasons at the club, has thrived in a dynamic front three alongside Robert Lewandowski and rising star Lamine Yamal.

Lewandowski’s ability to dominate defenders in the box, Yamal’s creative ingenuity, and Raphinha’s relentless work rate have created a potent attacking trio. This synergy has been instrumental in Barcelona’s successful campaign thus far, both domestically and in Europe.

Balancing Raphinha’s workload

Despite his incredible form, Raphinha’s heavy workload may necessitate careful management. The forward has started 22 of Barcelona’s 23 matches this season, with his only bench appearance coming in a shock defeat to Osasuna. With a La Liga match against struggling Leganes on the horizon, Flick may consider resting his star forward to ensure his fitness for more critical fixtures.

Fortunately for the club, their bench strength was on display against Dortmund, with Ferran Torres stepping up to score two late goals and secure the win. This depth gives Flick flexibility as he manages the squad through a packed schedule.